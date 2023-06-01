President Tinubu Demands Unified Approach from Service Chiefs

President Bola Tinubu has delivered a stern warning to Service Chiefs and heads of security and intelligence agencies, emphasising that a lack of unity will no longer be tolerated.
This message was delivered during his debut official meeting with Security and Intelligence heads, directed by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday.
Simultaneously, President Tinubu has commanded the service chiefs to eradicate anyone engaged in oil theft, declaring that his administration will not accept such malfeasance.
The President expressed his firm conviction that Nigeria should not be stifled by security challenges whilst other countries are progressing and making remarkable accomplishments.
Following the two-hour meeting, the National Security Adviser, NSA, Major Gen. Bafana Monguno (retd), explained that the President instructed the heads of security agencies to present their strategies.
He said it was a security appraisal meeting that allowed President Tinubu to grasp the activities of the different security organisations and outline his security philosophy.
Editorial
Unifying Security Forces: A Call for Synchronised Action
President Bola Tinubu’s recent call for a unified approach from Service Chiefs and security agencies indicates a commendable pivot towards enhancing Nigeria’s security framework.
His declaration that disparate efforts will no longer be tolerated amidst increasing demands for a more cohesive and effective response to the nation’s security challenges.
Critics may argue that his stern warning to service chiefs is just tough talk.
However, President Tinubu’s insistence on coherent strategies and demand for blueprints from security agencies indicate a clear intention to pursue a more practical approach.
Our collective responsibility as citizens is to spotlight this crucial issue.
We must insist on a transparent and accountable review of these blueprints and monitor their subsequent implementation.
We should ask what measures will be taken to ensure a unified approach and how it will lead to more effective results.
Let’s be clear, reforming our security architecture and enhancing inter-agency cooperation are not simply administrative tasks.
They are critical steps towards creating a safer Nigeria. We implore President Tinubu and his team to follow through on these commitments and to keep the public informed of their progress.
Did you know?
- According to the World Bank, Nigeria’s oil sector accounts for about 9% of its GDP.
- The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) regulate Nigeria’s maritime industry, including tackling oil theft.
- Oil theft in Nigeria is estimated to cost the country up to $10 billion annually.
- The Gulf of Guinea, off the coast of Nigeria, is one of the world’s hotspots for piracy and maritime crime.
