President Tinubu Reshuffles: Dismisses Service Chiefs, IGP, Customs CG

President Bola Tinubu has announced the immediate dismissal of the Chief of Defence Staff, all Service Chiefs, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba Alkali, and the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali.
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday.
In a significant reshuffle, President Tinubu has appointed Mallam Nuhu Ribadu as National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. C.G Musa as Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. Gen. T. A Lagbaja as Chief of Army Staff, Rear Admiral E. A Ogalla as Chief of Naval Staff, AVM H.B Abubakar as Chief of Air Staff, and DIG Kayode Egbetokun as Acting Inspector-General of Police.
Maj. Gen. EPA Undiandeye has been named Chief of Defence Intelligence.
Additional appointments include Col. Adebisi Onasanya as Commander of the Brigade of Guards and several other military officers in the Presidential Villa.
The President also approved the appointments of two additional Special Advisers and two Senior Assistants. Adeniyi Bashir Adewale has been appointed as the Acting Comptroller General of Customs.
Editorial
A New Dawn in Nigeria’s Security Leadership: A Step Towards Enhanced Security?
The recent dismissal of the Service Chiefs, the Inspector General of Police, and the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service by President Bola Tinubu marks a significant shift in Nigeria’s security leadership.
This move, which has seen the appointment of new faces in these critical positions, could potentially herald a new era in the country’s security management.
Critics may argue that this is merely a reshuffling of positions and does not necessarily translate into improved security.
They contend that mere leadership change will not yield the desired results without addressing the systemic issues plaguing the country’s security apparatus.
However, it is essential to consider that these changes could bring fresh perspectives and innovative approaches to tackling the country’s security challenges.
The new appointees, chosen based on their track records and expertise, could potentially steer the country’s security apparatus in a new direction.
The key to the success of this reshuffle lies in the hands of the newly appointed leaders.
They must rise to the occasion, leverage their expertise, and introduce innovative strategies to combat the country’s security challenges.
It is also crucial for the government to support these leaders by providing the necessary resources and implementing policies that foster an effective and efficient security apparatus.
Did You Know?
- The Chief of Defence Staff is the highest military officer in the Nigerian Armed Forces.
- The Inspector General of Police is the head of the Nigeria Police Force.
- The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service is responsible for managing the operations of the Customs Service.
- The National Security Adviser is critical in formulating and implementing Nigeria’s security policies.
