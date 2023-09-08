President Tinubu Vows to Fortify Nigerian Military

President Bola Tinubu pledges to utilize all constitutional means to ensure the Nigerian military is adequately resourced. Represented by the Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru, the President made this commitment during the National Defence College (NDC) Course 31 graduation ceremony in Abuja.
He lauded the Armed Forces as one of the nation’s finest institutions. Tinubu also acknowledged Nigeria’s challenges, such as insecurity, economic difficulties, and climate change.
He expressed confidence that the NDC graduates would apply their newly acquired skills to address these challenges. The President also mentioned policy steps to reposition the Nigerian economy, like removing oil subsidies.
Editorial
President Tinubu’s commitment to bolstering the Nigerian military is timely, given the nation’s myriad challenges. However, a well-resourced military alone cannot solve the complex issues.
The President must also focus on other sectors contributing to national security, such as education and healthcare. His policy steps, like removing oil subsidies, have far-reaching implications that require careful consideration.
The President must balance military strengthening with broader socio-economic development. This will ensure a more holistic approach to national security and prosperity.
Did You Know?
- The National Defence College in Abuja is a premier institution for training military and civilian leaders in Nigeria.
- Nigeria faces various security challenges, including insurgency, banditry, and kidnapping.
- The Nigerian military has participated in various peacekeeping missions within Africa and globally.
- President Tinubu’s policy of removing oil subsidies has sparked debates and protests.
- The Nigerian Armed Forces comprise the Army, Navy, and Air Force, each with its challenges and needs.