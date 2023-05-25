Security Agency Foresees Disruptions at Nationwide Inaugurations

- The Department of State Services (DSS) has warned of potential disruptions during handover ceremonies nationwide.
News Story
The Department of State Services (DSS) has exposed plans by certain factions to cause disorder during the inauguration ceremonies slated in various regions of the country. The Service affirms that these factions intend to sabotage the attempts of security outfits and to instil panic among the populace.
On Thursday, the DSS spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, announced an official announcement in which he implored citizens to follow the established rules for the events nationwide. He referred to a press conference held by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Transition Council on May 18, 2023, outlining the schedule of inauguration events. This includes the President’s and new governors’ swearing-in on May 29, 2023.
However, the DSS knows plans by disruptive elements to create chaos during these events. The objective, the Service states, is to destabilise efforts by security agencies to ensure peaceful proceedings and to create a climate of fear among the public.
As such, the DSS advises Nigerians to adhere strictly to security and civil protocols during these events. It further encourages the public to ignore fake news that could incite violence in the country. Moreover, it admonishes unaccredited individuals to avoid the inauguration venues.
Editorial
Sabotaging Security: The DSS and the Challenge of Inauguration Disruptions
The recent revelation by the Department of State Services (DSS) regarding potential disruptions during the upcoming inaugurations across the country is a warning and a call to collective action. It underscores the complex problems surrounding security in our nation and the constant battle against elements determined to destabilise peaceful proceedings.
Undeniably, factions are opposed to the smooth transition of power. Their tactics, as the DSS indicates, aim to undermine security agencies’ efforts and instil fear in the hearts of citizens. These plans are reprehensible, but they highlight the necessity for robust, proactive security measures and the critical importance of citizen involvement.
Let’s consider the facts: our security services are battling many challenges. But it is the responsibility of every Nigerian, as much as it is of our security services, to ensure the safety and stability of our nation. The DSS’s warning presents us with an opportunity for collective action.
There is no question that the task is colossal. However, we can draw strength from the DSS’s promise to continue working with sister agencies to secure successful inaugurations. This assurance offers comfort, but we must also recognise our role. Each citizen can contribute by adhering to security protocols and dispelling false information that could incite violence.
Refuting these nefarious plans, we acknowledge that disruption is an unpalatable reality in our society. However, we firmly believe that the solution lies not just in the hands of our security agencies but also in every Nigerian adhering to established security measures. Therefore, let’s debunk false news and stand together to ensure a smooth inauguration process.
Did You Know?
- The Department of State Services (DSS) was established on June 5, 1986.
- DSS is the primary domestic intelligence agency of Nigeria.
- Its primary role is to protect senior government officials, particularly the President and state governors.
- The DSS has its headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria.
- The DSS is often compared with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States.
