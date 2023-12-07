Smugglers Misuse Presidential Plates for Vehicle Delivery, Customs Alerts

The Nigeria Customs Service, particularly the Federal Operations Unit Zone “B” in Kaduna, led by Comptroller Chedi Wada, has raised concerns over a new smuggling tactic. Smugglers are reportedly using counterfeit presidential number plates, as well as plates from various state and local governments, MDAs, and Emirate Councils, to transport vehicles across the country. This alarming trend was disclosed by Wada during a meeting with Bashir Rabe-Mani, Zonal Manager of the News Agency of Nigeria, in Kaduna.
Wada expressed his dismay, stating, “It is saddening how vehicle smugglers are ridiculing the apex seat in the country by using presidential fake plate numbers on newly smuggled cars to deceive customs.” He assured that the customs personnel, being well-trained, can easily identify these fake numbers and are not fooled by such old tricks.
The comptroller emphasized the seriousness of this issue, saying, “It is too bad for them to be playing with the presidency, that’s why we always put a heavy hammer on those using the presidency on false instances on smuggled vehicles. Let them respect the presidency, we must respect the presidency that is leadership.”
He also revealed that numerous vehicles with such fake number plates, including those of local governments and other government institutions, have been impounded. Wada reiterated the commitment of the service to suppress anti-smuggling activities, enhance revenue, and facilitate trade while implementing other governmental policies.
Wada highlighted the role of the media in educating the public about customs rules and regulations, noting that many people are unaware of why certain actions are taken. He explained that under the Act of Customs, officers can enter premises and seize contraband based on intelligence, without prior notification.
Since assuming duty in the zone six weeks ago, Wada reported significant impact, including various seizures and ongoing investigations that could lead to prosecutions. He encouraged Nigerians to take an interest in customs operations and stay informed through its social media platforms. The comptroller concluded by appreciating Rabe-Mani’s visit and expressing his eagerness for continued collaboration with the press and the agency.
The recent revelation by the Nigeria Customs Service about smugglers using fake presidential number plates for vehicle delivery is a stark reminder of the evolving and sophisticated methods employed by those intent on circumventing the law. This development not only challenges the customs service but also calls for a broader societal response.
We must collectively acknowledge the gravity of such acts, which not only undermine the authority of the presidency but also pose significant risks to national security and economic stability. The misuse of presidential and governmental insignia in smuggling operations is not just a violation of law; it is an affront to the symbols of our nation’s governance and integrity.
The customs service’s vigilance in identifying and intercepting these smuggled vehicles is commendable. However, this issue extends beyond the capabilities of customs alone. It requires a multi-faceted approach involving enhanced surveillance, intelligence sharing, and public awareness. The role of the media, as highlighted by Comptroller Wada, is crucial in this regard. By disseminating accurate information about customs operations and the legal implications of smuggling, the media can play a pivotal role in deterring such illegal activities.
Moreover, there is a need for stricter enforcement of laws pertaining to the production and distribution of number plates. Regulatory bodies must ensure that stringent measures are in place to prevent the unauthorized issuance and misuse of official number plates.
Tackling the menace of smuggling, especially with the use of fake presidential number plates, requires a united front. It is a battle that demands the cooperation of customs officials, law enforcement agencies, the media, and the public at large. Together, we can safeguard our nation’s security and uphold the sanctity of our governmental institutions.
- The Nigeria Customs Service was officially established in 1891, making it one of the oldest government institutions in Nigeria.
- Nigeria has over 1,400 land, air, and sea entry points, posing significant challenges to customs enforcement.
- The Nigeria Customs Service uses the Nigeria Integrated Customs Information System (NICIS) for tracking and managing customs processes.
- In 2020, the Nigeria Customs Service set a new revenue generation record, surpassing its target despite the economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The NCS has a special unit called the “Strike Force,” which is tasked with tackling smuggling, revenue leakage, and enforcing compliance with trade regulations.
Celima enjoys cooking, driving, and taking care of her two kids. She has a passion for cooking and loves to make different dishes that are healthy and delicious. Celima spends most of her time in the kitchen when she's not at work or with her children. When she's not cooking, Celima likes to drive around town and explore new places on an adventurous road trips with friends or family. But, when caring for her loved ones, no job is too big or small for this go-getter! Email Celima @ [email protected]