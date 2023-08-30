South-East Roads Overwhelmed by Military Checkpoints: A Cry for Dignity

Road users in Nigeria’s South-East region are raising alarms over the excessive military and police checkpoints.
These checkpoints, often spaced just two kilometres apart, have become sites of humiliation and intimidation.
Passengers are frequently forced to disembark from their vehicles and walk, regardless of age, health condition, or weather.
The checkpoints are not only numerous but also permanent. From Aba to Enugu, a 150-kilometre stretch, there are at least 12 army and over 16 police checkpoints.
The situation has led to public outcry, with many describing it as an assault on the dignity of the people in the region.
Editorial
The proliferation of military and police checkpoints in Nigeria’s South-East region is a grave concern.
While the primary role of these checkpoints should be to ensure security, they have instead become sites of humiliation and intimidation.
This is an infringement on the fundamental human rights of free movement and degradation of human dignity.
The checkpoints are not serving their intended purpose of security but are rather punitive measures against the residents.
This raises questions about the actual intent behind these checkpoints.
Are they a security measure or a means to subjugate and intimidate a specific demographic?
The situation calls for immediate intervention from the highest levels of government.
The National Assembly, the Presidency, and the military high commands must take decisive steps to address this issue.
The checkpoints should be reviewed and, where necessary, dismantled.
Security measures should not come at the cost of human dignity and freedom.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s South-East region is predominantly inhabited by the Igbo ethnic group, known for their entrepreneurial spirit.
- The Nigerian Constitution guarantees the right to freedom of movement.
- The South-East region has a rich cultural heritage, including the New Yam Festival.
- Nigeria has one of the largest road networks in Africa, with over 200,000 km of roads.
- The South-East region has been a hotspot for various security challenges, including separatist movements.