Tantita Security Services Refutes Navy’s Accusations in Ondo Vessel Seizure

Tantita Security Services Limited has countered claims made by the Nigerian Navy regarding the seizure of a crude oil vessel in the coastal waters of Ondo State. The Navy had implicated Tantita Security in illegal activities. Still, the security company has disputed these claims, asserting that the Navy is hindering its operatives and other security agencies from boarding the seized vessel for further investigation.
The Nigerian Navy, through its spokesman, Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, had stated that the vessel’s arrest was based on intelligence about the activities of crude oil thieves at the location. However, Tantita Security Services, contracted for pipeline protection with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited and the Federal Government, insisted on a joint vessel inspection.
In a statement, Capt. Warredi Enisuoh, Executive Director – Operations and Technical at Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, described the Navy’s claim as “defamatory and libellous.” He expressed disappointment at the Navy’s accusations, suggesting that there is video evidence of the interaction between Tantita operatives and the Nigerian Navy at the scene, which has been transmitted to higher authorities.
Tantita Security Services has chosen not to engage further with the Nigerian Navy, asserting that the truth is known to the Nigerian public.
Editorial
The dispute between Tantita Security Services Limited and the Nigerian Navy over the seizure of a crude oil vessel in Ondo State raises significant concerns about maritime security challenges and the complexities of curbing illegal activities in Nigeria’s waters. The conflicting accounts from the Navy and Tantita Security highlight the difficulties in coordinating efforts between security agencies and private contractors tasked with protecting Nigeria’s maritime domain.
- Maritime Security Challenges: The incident underscores the ongoing challenges in securing Nigeria’s vast coastline against illegal oil bunkering, piracy, and other maritime crimes. Effective collaboration and clear communication between security entities are crucial in these efforts.
- Credibility and Transparency: The allegations and counter-allegations between the Navy and Tantita Security Services call for a transparent investigation to ascertain the facts. Such disputes must be resolved objectively to maintain the credibility of security operations.
- Role of Private Security Firms: The involvement of private security firms like Tantita in protecting Nigeria’s oil infrastructure is a testament to the scale of the challenge. However, it also highlights the need for clear guidelines and oversight to ensure these firms operate within legal and ethical boundaries.
The situation between Tantita Security Services and the Nigerian Navy is a complex issue that reflects the broader challenges of maritime security in Nigeria. Resolving this dispute and ensuring effective collaboration among all parties involved are crucial steps towards safeguarding Nigeria’s maritime interests and resources.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s coastline extends over 850 kilometres, presenting significant maritime security and surveillance challenges.
- Illegal oil bunkering and theft are major issues in Nigeria, leading to significant economic losses and environmental damage.
- The Nigerian Navy is the primary force responsible for maritime security in Nigeria, but it often collaborates with private security firms for specialized tasks.
- The Niger Delta region, where much of Nigeria’s oil is produced, has been a hotspot for illegal oil activities.
- Transparency and accountability in maritime operations are crucial for building public trust and effectively combating illegal activities in Nigeria’s waters.