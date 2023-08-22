Troops Reunite Chibok Girl with Freedom 9 Years After Abduction

Troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued a twenty-seven-year-old Chibok schoolgirl, Mary Nkeki, nine years after her abduction.
Paraded at the Operation Hadin Kai Theatre command headquarters in Maiduguri, Borno State, Mary revealed that her Boko Haram husband, Adam, assisted her escape after surrendering to the Nigerian Army.
Mary, number fifty-five on the list of abducted schoolgirls, disclosed that she bore two children for her terrorist husband, both of whom have died. Despite her freedom, Mary expressed her love for her husband and her desire to be reunited with him.
The Theatre Commander, Major General Gold Chibuisi, announced Mary’s rescue by the Nigerian Army in Dikwa on August 14. He stated that she was immediately admitted to the Army’s medical facility for checks and has been certified stable.
She will be handed over to the state government for further assessment. This rescue marks the sixteenth Chibok schoolgirl saved in 2023.
Editorial
The rescue of Mary Nkeki, a Chibok schoolgirl, after nine long years of captivity, is a significant milestone in the fight against terrorism in Nigeria.
It not only symbolizes hope for the families of the abducted but also demonstrates the relentless efforts of the Nigerian Army.
While many may argue that the government’s efforts in rescuing the Chibok girls have been slow and inadequate, the recent rescue shows a renewed commitment and strategic approach to tackling this issue.
The rescue of sixteen Chibok girls in 2023 indicates progress, but the journey is far from over. The emotional trauma and complex dynamics, such as Mary’s love for her terrorist husband, present unique challenges that require careful handling.
The government must intensify efforts to rescue the remaining girls and provide comprehensive rehabilitation programs. Collaboration with international agencies and community engagement will be vital in this process.
The rescue of Mary Nkeki is a beacon of hope and a call to action.
It’s a reminder that the fight against terrorism requires continuous effort, empathy, and strategic planning.
Did You Know?
- The Chibok schoolgirls were abducted in April 2014, sparking an international outcry.
- The hashtag #BringBackOurGirls became a global movement, with prominent figures like Michelle Obama supporting the cause.
- Boko Haram, the terrorist group responsible for the abductions, has been active since 2002.
- The Nigerian government has faced criticism for handling the abductions, leading to various international collaborations.
- The psychological impact on the rescued girls is profound, requiring specialized care and support.