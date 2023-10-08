Troops Thwart Terrorist Activities, Ensuring Safety Across Regions

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has disclosed the neutralisation of 31 terrorists and the apprehension of 81 others by the armed forces in operations across the North East, North Central, and North West within a week.
Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, the Director of Defence Media Operations, shared this in a statement, also revealing the rescue of 10 hostages and the surrender of 63 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists and their families.
In the North East, troops of Operation HADIN KAI conducted patrols in specific Local Government Areas of Borno and Yobe States, recovering several arms and neutralising 13 terrorists.
In the North Central, troops of Operations Safe Haven and Whirl Stroke made arrests, recovered arms, and rescued rustled cows. In the North West, troops of Operations Hadarin Daji and Whirl Punch neutralised terrorists, made arrests, and rescued kidnapped persons, while also recovering arms and other items.
Buba emphasised the partnership between the armed forces and citizens in combating terrorists and violent extremist groups. He affirmed the military’s ongoing efforts to secure the country against insecurity perpetrators for national progress.
Editorial
The recent report from the Defence Headquarters, highlighting the successful operations against terrorists across various regions, brings to the fore the relentless efforts of our armed forces in ensuring national security. We, as a collective, acknowledge the sacrifices and victories of our troops, who stand as the bulwark against the forces that seek to destabilise our nation.
In the face of the persistent threat from terrorist factions, it becomes increasingly evident that the synergy between the military and the citizenry is paramount. The surrender of terrorists and their families, as well as the rescue of hostages, is not merely a testament to the military’s prowess but also an indication of the potential for rehabilitation and reintegration of repentant militants.
We advocate for a robust framework that not only facilitates the disarmament, demobilisation, and reintegration (DDR) of surrendered terrorists but also ensures the safety and well-being of communities affected by terrorist activities.
It is imperative that the government, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, fortifies strategies that address the root causes of insurgency, providing viable alternatives and support systems that deter radicalisation.
In this light, the victories of our armed forces should not only be celebrated but also utilised as a catalyst for establishing sustainable peace and development across the affected regions. Let us harness these moments of triumph as a beacon that guides our path towards a future free from the shackles of terrorism and insecurity.
Did You Know?
- Operation HADIN KAI is a military operation in Nigeria aimed at combating insurgency in the North East, particularly against factions like Boko Haram and ISWAP.
- The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) oversees the Nigerian Army, Navy, and Air Force, coordinating their activities and operations to ensure national security.
- Nigeria has been grappling with various forms of insecurity, including terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping, which have posed significant challenges to development and stability.
- The concept of Disarmament, Demobilisation, and Reintegration (DDR) is often employed globally to manage the post-conflict transition of former combatants into civilian life.
- The North East region of Nigeria, particularly Borno State, has been significantly impacted by terrorist activities, affecting socio-economic development and displacing numerous residents.