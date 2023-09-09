Zamfara Deploys Security to Curb Highway Banditry

Concerned about escalating banditry, the Zamfara State government has ordered security forces to patrol key highways and flashpoints. The directive comes from Governor Dauda Lawal and was announced by his media aide, Sulaiman Bala Idris.
The State Security Council meeting led to this decision. Security personnel are now deployed on the Gusau-Funtua Road and other critical areas. The aim is to curb banditry in the state.
The government is employing various strategies, including heavy patrols. Governor Lawal has instructed military and police heads to use armoured vehicles for constant patrols.
According to Idris, the recent mobilisation has restored peace. People can now travel safely on these volatile highways. The state has also closed markets that serve as hubs for rustled cattle.
The government is preparing to recruit and train a civilian Joint Task Force. This is part of a broader strategy to ensure community safety.
Editorial
The Zamfara State government’s decision to deploy security forces on key highways is a reactive measure to the escalating issue of banditry. While the move is commendable, it questions the long-term strategy to combat this menace.
The deployment of armoured vehicles and heavy personnel is a strong show of force, but is it sustainable? Moreover, closing markets linked to rustled cattle is a step in the right direction, but what about the root causes of banditry?
Governor Dauda Lawal’s broader strategy, including recruiting a civilian Joint Task Force, is a promising development. However, the government must ensure that this force is well-trained and equipped to handle the situation’s complexities.
Did You Know?
- Zamfara State is located in the northwestern region of Nigeria, a region heavily affected by banditry.
- The term “rustled cattle” refers to cattle that have been stolen, often a significant issue in areas affected by banditry.
- The civilian Joint Task Force is a community-based security initiative to complement formal security agencies.
- Governor Dauda Lawal has been proactive in addressing security challenges, including banditry.
- The Gusau-Funtua Road is one of the major highways in Zamfara State and has been a hotspot for bandit activities.