Afenifere Urges South-West Governors to Distribute N5 Billion Palliatives

Afenifere, the Yoruba socio-cultural group based in the United Kingdom and Europe, has called on southwest governors in Nigeria to urgently distribute N5 billion worth of palliatives approved by the Nigerian government to each state. This request aims to procure food items for distribution to the poor amidst the country’s economic hardship and rising poverty.
The call comes as the yuletide celebrations approach, with many Nigerians struggling economically. President Bola Tinubu had announced a N5 billion palliative package for each state, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to mitigate the impact of the removal of the petrol subsidy.
According to a statement by Mr. Anthony Ajayi, the group’s Secretary in the UK, Afenifere is aware that the federal government has released N2 billion from the N5 billion offered to each state since September 2023. However, there has been no word on the remaining N3 billion. Afenifere believes that the right time for the Southwest Governors to distribute these palliatives is now, considering the severe suffering and economic hardship the people face.
Afenifere UK emphasized the current economic difficulties and the plight of the Yorubas in Nigeria, noting that many are unsure of how to obtain food for the Christmas season. The group urged the Governors to empathize with the poor and vulnerable and extend their remaining palliatives. They also called on traditional rulers and local government chairmen to assist during this period.
The group stressed that the cost of food items is rising daily in Nigeria, and many people are becoming frustrated by the harsh economic reality. They see this season as an opportunity to alleviate the suffering of the people and a time for giving. Afenifere also highlighted the need for good governance in Nigeria, given the country’s vast resources and potential, and called for a change in the narrative of poverty and hunger.
Afenifere’s statement reflects a deep concern for the welfare of the people in the southwest region and a call to action for the governors to fulfil their responsibilities by distributing palliatives to those in need.
Editorial:
The call by Afenifere to distribute N5 billion worth of palliatives to the poor in the southwestern states of Nigeria is a timely and necessary intervention. As the nation grapples with economic hardship and rising poverty, it is imperative for the government at all levels to take proactive steps to alleviate the suffering of the most vulnerable segments of society.
The distribution of these palliatives, particularly during the festive season, is not just an act of charity but a fundamental responsibility of the government to ensure the well-being of its citizens. The fact that a significant portion of the palliative funds remains undistributed is concerning and calls for immediate action from the Southwest Governors.
The role of traditional rulers and local government officials in supporting these efforts cannot be overstated. They are closer to the grassroots and can play a crucial role in ensuring the aid reaches those most in need. This situation also highlights the broader issue of governance and the need for transparency and accountability in the management of public funds.
The distribution of the palliatives should be carried out with urgency and efficiency. It is a critical step towards providing immediate relief to those in need and reinforcing the social contract between the government and its citizens. As Afenifere rightly points out, this is a season of giving, and there can be no better gift from the government to its people than the assurance of their essential needs being met during these challenging times.
Did You Know?
- Afenifere is a prominent socio-cultural organization representing the Yoruba people of Nigeria, known for its advocacy on social and political issues.
- Despite its vast natural resources, Nigeria faces significant challenges with poverty and economic inequality.
- The concept of government palliatives became particularly prominent during the COVID-19 pandemic to support citizens facing economic hardship.
- The Southwest region of Nigeria is one of the country’s six geopolitical zones, comprising states like Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ekiti, and Ondo.
- The removal of the petrol subsidy in Nigeria has been a contentious issue, with significant implications for the economy and the cost of living for ordinary Nigerians.