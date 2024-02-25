Afenifere Urges Yorubas to Avoid Protests Amid Economic Struggles

Afenifere, a prominent Yoruba socio-political organization, has issued a plea to the Yoruba people, urging them not to partake in the ongoing protests across the country sparked by the severe economic difficulties currently being experienced. The organization’s call comes amidst rising discontent over the cost of living, with protests already occurring in several states, including those within the Yoruba-dominated southwestern region of Nigeria.
Reuben Fasoranti, the chairman of Afenifere’s elders caucus, acknowledged the public’s suffering but emphasized the need for patience and understanding towards the Federal Government’s economic policies. He argued that these measures, though harsh, are intended to usher in long-term prosperity for the nation. Fasoranti appealed for calm and restraint, advocating for constructive dialogue and support for the government’s efforts to address the economic challenges inherited from past administrations.
The Afenifere leader’s statement highlighted the government’s initiatives, such as removing fuel subsidies and floating the Naira, as painful but necessary steps to rectify the country’s economic woes. He called on Nigerians to exhibit resilience and participate in the economic reform process, emphasizing that the benefits of these policies would eventually accrue to all citizens.
This appeal by Afenifere comes in the backdrop of the Nigeria Labour Congress’s announcement of a two-day nationwide protest scheduled for February 27 and 28, 2024, to voice grievances over the economy and security concerns. The NLC’s decision follows a 14-day ultimatum issued to the Federal Government, set to expire on February 23.
Editorial:
The call by Afenifere for the Yoruba people to refrain from joining the nationwide protests over economic hardship is a significant moment that underscores the complexity of Nigeria’s current socio-economic predicament. It reflects a deep concern for the potential escalation of tensions and the importance of seeking alternative avenues for addressing grievances.
While the instinct to protest is a natural response to the palpable hardships many Nigerians face, Afenifere’s plea highlights the critical need for patience, dialogue, and collective efforts towards sustainable economic recovery. The organization’s stance is a reminder of the delicate balance between expressing discontent and ensuring the stability and unity of the nation during challenging times.
As Nigeria navigates through these turbulent economic waters, the role of socio-political organizations like Afenifere in mediating and providing guidance cannot be overstated. Their call for restraint and engagement with the government’s policies invites all stakeholders to contribute constructively to the nation’s path towards economic stability and prosperity.
Did You Know?
- Afenifere is a leading socio-political organization representing the interests of the Yoruba people, one of Nigeria’s largest ethnic groups.
- The Yoruba people predominantly reside in the southwestern states of Nigeria, including Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ondo, and Ekiti.
- Nigeria’s annual inflation rate reached a 28-year high of 29.9% in January, exacerbating the cost of living crisis for many Nigerians.
- The removal of fuel subsidies and the floating of the Naira are part of the Federal Government’s economic reform measures aimed at addressing longstanding economic challenges.
- The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is a major labour union in Nigeria, advocating for workers’ rights and socio-economic reforms.