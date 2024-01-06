Alarming Trend: Borno Youths Turn to Fermented Urine, Lizard Dung

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has sounded an alarm over a disturbing trend in Borno State, where youths are resorting to drinking fermented human urine, aged for over ten days, as a substitute for hard drugs. In a recent statement in Maiduguri, the Commander of Narcotics in Borno State, Iliyasu Mani, made this startling revelation.
Mani highlighted the widespread abuse of psychoactive substances among the youth, noting their consumption of bizarre items such as lizard dung, camel urine, Lipton tea soaked in gin, and Mentholated spirit mixed with soft drinks. He also mentioned that they inhale fumes from toilets and gutter dirt in their pursuit of intoxication.
The list of commonly abused substances, as stated by Mani, includes Cannabis Sativa, skunk, cough syrup with codeine, Ice, Tramadol, Rohypnol, Diazepam, Pentazocine, rubber solution, glue, and the aforementioned unconventional items like lizard dung and aged human urine.
Despite the NDLEA’s rigorous efforts to combat drug abuse, the challenge continues to escalate, particularly with the increasing involvement of young teenagers and women in the abuse of new psychoactive substances. The NDLEA has intensified its prevention strategies, including establishing a remodelled counselling/rehabilitation centre within the premises of the Borno State Command.
Mani’s command has also set up drop-in centres across all tertiary institutions, serving as drug abuse research centres. Under his leadership, the command has seized 4.5 tonnes of illicit substances and arrested 863 suspects, with 53 convictions and 736 individuals undergoing counselling.
A United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime household survey conducted in 2018 and reviewed in 2021 and 2022 revealed that Nigeria’s substance abuse level stands at 14.3 per cent, significantly higher than the 5.6 per cent global average. The survey also indicated that the prevalence of illicit drugs in the Northeast is 13.6 per cent, with the North-West at 12 per cent and North-Central at 10 per cent.
Editorial
We, as a society, are facing a grave and growing challenge with the alarming rise in substance abuse among our youth. The recent report from Borno State, where young individuals are turning to such desperate measures as consuming fermented human urine and lizard dung, is a stark reminder of the depth of the crisis. This is not just a health issue; it is a societal one that speaks volumes about our youth’s mental and emotional well-being.
The variety of substances being abused, ranging from conventional drugs like Cannabis Sativa and cough syrup with codeine to the bizarre and dangerous, such as gutter dirt and toilet fumes, reflects a deep-seated problem. It’s a cry for help that we cannot afford to ignore. The NDLEA’s efforts in Borno State, under the leadership of Iliyasu Mani, are commendable. Establishing counselling and rehabilitation centres and research centres in tertiary institutions is a step in the right direction. However, these measures are but a drop in the ocean of need.
We must ask ourselves: What drives our youth to such extremes? Is it the allure of escapism, the lack of awareness, or the absence of healthier alternatives and support systems? The answer likely lies in a combination of these factors. As a community, we must rally together to provide punitive measures, education, support, and viable alternatives to these harmful substances.
Our response to this crisis must echo our opening thesis: a holistic approach that addresses the root causes of substance abuse. Only then can we hope to stem the tide of this growing epidemic.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s substance abuse level is more than double the global average, standing at 14.3% compared to 5.6%.
- The most commonly abused drug in Nigeria is Cannabis Sativa.
- The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime conducts household surveys to assess the level of substance abuse in different regions.
- Psychoactive substances affect the mind, mood, and other mental processes.
- Rehabilitation centres play a crucial role in helping individuals recover from substance abuse.