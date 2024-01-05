Call for Tougher Anti-Narcotics Laws in Nigeria by Mental Health Expert

Fatai Badru, a mental health advocate and professor of Psychiatric Social Work at the College of Medicine, University of Lagos, has emphasized the need for integrated inter-agency collaborations in Nigeria to combat drug abuse and trafficking in 2024 effectively. In a recent interview in Lagos, he highlighted the critical role of enforcement agencies, governments, families, communities, policy-makers, and organizations in addressing this pressing issue.
Badru stressed the importance of enhanced security and monitoring at the country’s borders to control the export and import of drugs. He urged the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to maintain strict control over the demand and supply of drugs in Nigeria. Additionally, he called on the Nigeria Customs Service, police, immigration, and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to fulfil their responsibilities effectively.
He advocated for a multi-sectoral and holistic approach to tackle the menace of drug trafficking, asserting that the responsibility should not be left to the NDLEA alone. Badru pointed out that eliminating the supply of drugs would naturally lead to a decrease in demand. He emphasized that stopping drug production is crucial in preventing drug abuse and trafficking.
Badru also called for a review of the laws regarding drug abuse in Nigeria, suggesting that stricter punishments for offenders could serve as a deterrent. He highlighted the need for collaboration among all enforcement agencies and the government, emphasizing a multi-dimensional approach to curb drug trafficking and abuse.
On the community’s role, Badru encouraged communities to report cases of drug abuse to the appropriate authorities and be vigilant about activities in their surroundings. He stressed that caregivers, relatives, friends, and families play a vital role in managing, sustaining, and rehabilitating individuals involved in drugs. He urged communities not to conceal drug-related activities but to report them for prompt action and necessary prosecutions.
Editorial
The recent call by Fatai Badru for stronger anti-narcotics laws and inter-agency collaboration in Nigeria is a timely reminder of the complex and multifaceted nature of the fight against drug abuse and trafficking. Drug abuse is not just a legal issue; it is a social, economic, and public health challenge that requires a comprehensive and coordinated response.
The emphasis on integrated inter-agency collaboration recognizes that no single entity can tackle this issue alone. The involvement of various stakeholders, including enforcement agencies, government bodies, and community groups, is crucial in creating a robust defence against the drug menace. This collaborative approach ensures that efforts are not duplicated, and resources are utilized efficiently.
The call for stricter laws and harsher penalties for drug-related offences is a step towards deterring potential offenders. However, balancing punitive measures with rehabilitation and prevention strategies is essential. Addressing the root causes of drug abuse, such as poverty, lack of education, and unemployment, is equally essential in curbing the demand for drugs.
Community involvement is another critical aspect of this fight. Communities are often the first line of defence against drug abuse and trafficking. Their active participation in reporting suspicious activities and supporting rehabilitation efforts is vital. It’s essential to foster a culture where drug abuse is not only seen as a legal violation but also as a threat to the well-being of the community.
As we move forward, it’s crucial to remember that the fight against drug abuse and trafficking is a continuous battle that requires the collective effort of all sectors of society. Let’s create a safer, healthier, and drug-free Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is a crucial transit point for drug trafficking in West Africa, making it a critical focus in the global fight against drug trafficking.
- The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Nigeria was established in 1989 to combat drug trafficking and abuse.
- Drug abuse can lead to various mental health issues, including addiction, depression, and anxiety.
- Community-based approaches to drug prevention and rehabilitation are practical in many parts of the world.
- Nigeria’s strategic location and extensive borders pose unique challenges in monitoring and controlling drug trafficking.