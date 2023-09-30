Cleric Settles Medical Bill, Secures Release of Baby Detained by Hospital

A renowned cleric and philanthropist, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, has stepped in to settle the medical bill of a baby who was detained by a private maternity home located in the Ikoku area of Port Harcourt, Rivers State. The incident came to light through a statement released by Kenneth Nwachi, the media aide to the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries in Port Harcourt.
The statement detailed how a distressed young woman, Miss Ekenam James, approached Apostle Chinyere. She was in tears, revealing that the hospital management had taken her baby away. The reason? She couldn’t afford the N15,000 hospital bill after giving birth to her daughter.
The cleric’s ADC intervened, and after some resistance from the hospital’s owner, the bill was settled, and the baby was returned to her mother.
The story doesn’t end there. Apostle Chinyere has since relocated the mother and her child to the OPM rehabilitation centre. This facility is dedicated to rehabilitating homeless and street girls, offering them vocational training to equip them for a brighter future.
Editorial
The incident in Port Harcourt is a stark reflection of the challenges many face in accessing basic healthcare. While the N15,000 bill might seem insignificant to some, for many, it’s a barrier that can separate a mother from her newborn. Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere’s intervention is commendable, but it also highlights a systemic issue that needs addressing.
Healthcare should be a right, not a privilege determined by one’s financial capacity. It’s high time for a comprehensive review of healthcare policies, ensuring that no mother has to endure the agony of being separated from her child due to financial constraints.
The government, private sector, and philanthropists must come together to create a system that upholds the dignity and rights of every citizen.
Did You Know?
- The World Health Organization recommends that all countries move towards universal health coverage.
- Detaining patients over unpaid bills is a widespread practice in many countries, often affecting the most vulnerable.
- The right to health is enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
- Medical debt is a leading cause of bankruptcy in several countries.
- Community-based health insurance schemes have been successful in some regions, providing affordable healthcare to low-income families.