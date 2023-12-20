Disability Commission Announces Five-Year Strategy and Scholarship Commitment

The National Commission for Persons with Disability (NCPWD) has unveiled a strategic plan for the next five years (2023 to 2027), committing to a scholarship program for Persons With Disabilities (PWD) in various educational institutions across Nigeria. This announcement was made by the executive secretary of the commission, James Lalu, in Abuja during a stakeholders’ meeting of the Voice of Disability Initiative (VDI) to commemorate the 2023 International Day of Persons with Disability.
Lalu also launched the commission’s quarterly newsletter and presented the outcomes of stakeholder engagements in Ebonyi, Kwara, and Enugu. He emphasised that the commission’s empowerment program would be expanded, and PWDs would also benefit from the student loan promised by President Bola Tinubu. Lalu highlighted the commission’s commitment to quality education and scholarships, with many disabled persons soon pursuing their master’s and PhD programs.
The Executive Secretary praised the Law for persons with disability and expressed optimism for positive developments for PWDs in 2024. He reiterated the commission’s total commitment to persons with disabilities, foreseeing 2024 as a year of significant benefits and renewed hope for them.
Catherine Edeh, the Executive Director of VDI, shared her journey of overcoming challenges as a disabled person since starting VDI in 2014. She emphasised the importance of determination, resilience, and hard work in achieving success despite disabilities.
The Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BOT) of VDI, Daniel Uwaezuoke, stated that the unveiling of the VDI five-year strategic plan was timely, aligning with the government and development partners’ focus on inclusive plans and development. He acknowledged the successes achieved through grants and the impact of VDI’s work, particularly in Enugu state.
Chief Chijioke Nwafor, a member of the BOT, advised parents to support and not hide children with disabilities, emphasising the potential within every disabled child.
Editorial:
The National Commission for Persons with Disability’s unveiling of its five-year strategic plan and commitment to scholarships for Persons With Disabilities marks a significant step forward in addressing this often marginalised group’s educational and empowerment needs. This initiative aligns with the broader goal of inclusive development and recognises the importance of providing equal opportunities for all citizens, regardless of their physical abilities.
The commission’s focus on expanding educational opportunities and providing financial support for higher education is a commendable effort to break down barriers that PWDs often face. By enabling access to advanced education, the commission empowers individuals and contributes to creating a more diverse and inclusive society.
The personal story of Catherine Edeh, the Executive Director of VDI, is an inspiring example of how determination and resilience can overcome the challenges of disability. Her experience highlights the need for societal support and the removal of barriers that prevent PWDs from realising their full potential.
The strategic plan’s timing is crucial, as it coincides with a growing awareness and emphasis on inclusive development by the government and development partners. This plan should serve as a blueprint for other organisations and government bodies to follow, ensuring that the needs and rights of PWDs are always considered in policy-making and program implementation.
The NCPWD’s strategic plan and scholarship commitment are vital steps towards achieving equality and inclusivity in Nigeria. The government, private sector, and civil society must collaborate to support and implement these initiatives. By doing so, they will not only be aiding individuals with disabilities but also enriching the nation as a whole.
Did You Know?
- The National Commission for Persons with Disability (NCPWD) was established to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in Nigeria.
- Scholarships for persons with disabilities ensure access to education and reduce inequality.
- The International Day of Persons with Disabilities is observed globally to promote awareness and mobilise support for critical issues regarding including persons with disabilities.
- Inclusive education is a global movement that advocates for the education of all children, regardless of their physical, intellectual, social, emotional, linguistic, or other conditions.
- Nigeria, like many other countries, is working towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which include targets for reducing inequalities and ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education.