Ex-SGF Links Religious Strife, Ethnicity to Northern Poverty

Yayale Ahmed, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, has identified religious intolerance and ethnic divisions as fundamental causes of poverty and discord in Northern Nigeria. Ahmed highlighted that these issues have hindered the region’s development, contrasting sharply with the progress made in the 1970s when the solid minerals sector sustained the Nigerian economy.
Speaking at a dialogue session organized by the Arewa New Agenda, themed ‘Renewed hope- the road to ending poverty in Nigeria’, Ahmed stressed the need for unity and tolerance. He emphasized that poverty in Northern Nigeria would persist as long as differences are emphasized over commonalities. “The first step towards dialogue is to agree that we are all one,” he remarked.
Ahmed appealed for increased tolerance, accommodation, and respect among the people of the region. He urged a return to the historical strategies that once enabled progress in Northern Nigeria, focusing on how religious and ethnic differences were managed in the past.
The Arewa New Agenda Forum, convened by Senator Ahmad MoAllahyidi, expressed concern over the high rates of poverty, banditry, and kidnapping in the north. The forum cited alarming statistics, with approximately 94 million of Nigeria’s 218 million inhabitants living in abject poverty, 80 per cent of whom are from the northern part of the country.
The forum called on President Bola Tinubu to develop strategies to address these issues. They highlighted the importance of resolving disputes between two northern business icons, considered pillars of poverty reduction in Nigeria.
Editorial
The insights provided by Yayale Ahmed, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, shed light on the complex interplay between religious intolerance, ethnic divisions, and poverty in Northern Nigeria. His analysis underscores a critical truth: societal divisions, whether based on religion or ethnicity, can significantly impede a region’s economic and social progress.
The situation in Northern Nigeria serves as a stark reminder of the detrimental effects of societal fragmentation. Leaders and communities alike must foster an environment of tolerance and unity. This approach is not just about reducing poverty; it’s about building a cohesive society where differences are celebrated rather than used as a basis for division.
The role of historical context in understanding and resolving contemporary issues cannot be overstated. Ahmed’s call to revisit the strategies of the past to manage religious and ethnic differences is a step towards learning from history to shape a better future. It is through understanding and addressing the root causes of these divisions that sustainable solutions can be found.
The alarming poverty statistics in Northern Nigeria highlight the urgency of addressing these issues. The government, along with local and international stakeholders, must prioritize initiatives that promote social cohesion, economic empowerment, and inclusive development.
The path to ending poverty in Northern Nigeria lies in bridging the divides of religion and ethnicity. It is a path that requires collective effort, understanding, and a commitment to the common good. Only through such concerted efforts can the region hope to reclaim its lost glory and ensure a prosperous future for all its inhabitants.
Did You Know?
- Northern Nigeria’s Diversity: Northern Nigeria is home to a diverse array of ethnic groups and religions, contributing to its rich cultural tapestry.
- Economic Shifts: The region, once sustained by the solid minerals sector, has experienced significant economic shifts over the decades.
- Poverty Statistics: Nigeria has one of the highest rates of poverty globally, with a significant portion concentrated in the northern region.
- Historical Approaches: Past strategies in Northern Nigeria for managing religious and ethnic differences can offer valuable lessons for contemporary challenges.
- Role of Solid Minerals: The solid minerals sector, once a major economic driver in Nigeria, has the potential for revival and can contribute significantly to poverty reduction.