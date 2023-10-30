Federal Government Introduces ‘Iyaloja Monie’ Loan Scheme for Market Women

Dr Betta Edu, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, has initiated a market sensitisation campaign in anticipation of the launch of ‘Iyaloja Monie’. This scheme is a non-interest loan from the Federal Government, designed for market women and petty traders nationwide.
Ushafa community in the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, among other suburbs, welcomed the minister as she interacted with market women and traders. The programme’s objective is to benefit at least 1.5 million Nigerians.
The loan, now named “The Iyaloja Market Fund”, offers a non-interest loan of N50,000. It targets Phase 1 market traders from 109 markets spanning every senatorial zone in Nigeria. Dr Edu emphasised President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to alleviating multi-dimensional poverty and humanitarian crises in Nigeria.
During a community engagement, which saw the participation of traditional rulers, youths, women, and other community members, food and non-food items were distributed to underprivileged households. This gesture was also part of the minister’s birthday celebration. Dr Edu highlighted that these efforts align with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, aiming to diminish multi-dimensional poverty in Nigeria.
Editorial:
The introduction of the ‘Iyaloja Monie’ loan scheme is a commendable step towards empowering market women and petty traders in Nigeria. These individuals often form the backbone of local economies, yet they face numerous challenges, including limited access to capital. By providing non-interest loans, the government not only supports their businesses but also stimulates economic growth at the grassroots level.
However, the success of such initiatives hinges on effective implementation. It’s essential to ensure that the funds reach the intended beneficiaries without bureaucratic bottlenecks. Moreover, continuous monitoring and feedback mechanisms should be in place to gauge the impact of the loans and make necessary adjustments.
In the broader context, this scheme is a reflection of the government’s commitment to poverty alleviation. By directly investing in the nation’s micro-economy, the government can drive sustainable growth and improve the livelihoods of millions.
Did You Know?
- The term ‘Iyaloja’ is a Yoruba title for the female leader of a market, signifying her importance in the local trading community.
- Nigeria has a rich tradition of market trading, with markets often serving as community hubs and playing a crucial role in the local economy.
- Non-interest loans, like the ‘Iyaloja Monie’, are designed to support beneficiaries without burdening them with high-interest rates.
- Microfinancing initiatives have been successful in various parts of the world, helping uplift communities from poverty.
- The Nigerian informal sector, which includes market traders, contributes significantly to the nation’s GDP.