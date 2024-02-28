FG Announces Unemployment Benefits and Consumer Credit Scheme for Youths

The Federal Government has declared its intention to broaden the scope of its social security initiatives to include graduates holding National Certificate of Education (NCE) qualifications and above. This announcement was made by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, following the Federal Executive Council meeting on Monday. The new programme is set to provide stipends to unemployed Nigerian youths to mitigate the economic strain caused by rising food prices.
President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the formulation of a Social Security unemployment programme specifically designed to support unemployed graduates and the broader society during these challenging times. “We are introducing an unemployment benefit scheme for the youth, particularly targeting the unemployed, shortly,” Edun revealed.
In addition, the government plans to launch a consumer credit programme to ease the nation’s economic adjustments. This scheme, led by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, alongside the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, the Attorney-General of the Federation, and Edun, aims to make consumer goods more accessible and stimulate economic recovery by enhancing purchasing power.
The Special Presidential Panel on the National Social Investment Programme has also reviewed existing mechanisms, highlighting the success of the GEEP programme, which benefited 400,000 individuals. Direct payments to 12 million households, covering 60 million Nigerians, are set to resume, with each beneficiary identified through their National Identity Number (NIN) and Bank Verification Number (BVN) to ensure transparency and prevent fraud.
Dr Bosun Tijjani, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, emphasized the importance of leveraging existing data sets, such as the BVN and NIN, to vet beneficiaries to ensure the integrity of the social investment programme. This approach guarantees that the aid reaches its intended recipients without duplication.
Editorial
The Federal Government’s recent initiatives to introduce unemployment benefits and a consumer credit scheme represent a significant step towards addressing Nigerian youths’ economic challenges. These measures, aimed at providing financial support and enhancing purchasing power, are crucial when the nation grapples with high inflation and economic uncertainty.
These programmes offer immediate relief and signal the government’s commitment to fostering a more inclusive and supportive economic environment. The government is laying the groundwork for a more resilient and dynamic economy by targeting unemployed graduates and facilitating more accessible access to consumer goods.
However, the success of these initiatives hinges on their implementation. The government must ensure transparency, efficiency, and fairness in the distribution of benefits. Leveraging technology and existing data sets for beneficiary verification is commendable, but continuous oversight and evaluation are necessary to adapt and refine these programmes.
As we move forward, all stakeholders must collaborate in supporting the youth, who are not only the future of our nation but also the most vulnerable to economic fluctuations. Let these initiatives begin a broader strategy to empower the Nigerian youth, driving sustainable growth and development.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s National Certificate of Education (NCE) is a special A-Level grade certificate awarded in technical colleges and universities instead of A-Levels in the British curriculum.
- The Social Security unemployment programme marks a significant expansion of Nigeria’s social safety net, aiming to address the specific needs of unemployed graduates.
- The Bank Verification Number (BVN) and National Identity Number (NIN) are crucial to Nigeria’s financial and digital identity systems, enhancing security and transparency in transactions.
- Consumer credit schemes have been used globally to stimulate economic activity by increasing consumer spending during economic downturns.
- The GEEP programme is part of Nigeria’s National Social Investment Programme, providing financial inclusion and access to credit for the underbanked and micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).