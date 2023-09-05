FG Expands Social Aid to Widows, Ex-Military Families

Dr. Betta Edu, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, announced an expansion of the national social register. The update now includes impoverished families of ex-military personnel, particularly widows.
The announcement was made during a meeting with the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, in Abuja. Dr. Edu emphasized the need for military support to assist humanitarian workers nationwide.
The minister stated that the expanded social register aims to include military families affected by war or loss. This will enable them to benefit from poverty alleviation programmes.
Dr Edu also highlighted President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to mitigating humanitarian crises. She noted that insecurity exacerbates poverty, necessitating collaboration between her ministry and the military.
In response, General Musa acknowledged the link between poverty and crime. He assured the minister full support for the initiative, emphasizing its importance for troop morale.
Editorial
The Federal Government’s decision to expand the social register is a commendable step towards inclusive welfare. It addresses a long-neglected demographic: the families of ex-military personnel affected by war or loss.
This move provides financial relief and acknowledges the sacrifices made by these families.
However, the expansion raises questions about the government’s overall strategy for poverty alleviation. Is this a one-off initiative or part of a broader plan?
The government must ensure that this is not merely a symbolic gesture but a sustainable solution to poverty.
Moreover, the collaboration between the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and the military is crucial. It can be a model for how different government sectors can work together to address complex issues like poverty and insecurity.
This multi-sectoral approach is essential for tackling the root causes of these problems.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has one of the highest poverty rates in the world, with nearly half of its population living below the poverty line.
- The Nigerian military has been involved in multiple peacekeeping missions, both within the country and internationally.
- Social welfare programs in Nigeria have often been criticized for lack of transparency and inefficiency.
- Widows in Nigeria often face social and economic challenges, including property grabbing and lack of access to education for their children.
- The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation was established in 2019 to coordinate humanitarian responses and social services.