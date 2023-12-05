Kaduna-South Senator Awards Scholarships to Disabled Persons

Senator Sunday Katung, representing Kaduna-South, has taken a commendable step by awarding scholarships to individuals with disabilities within his senatorial district. This announcement was made during the 2023 International Day for Persons With Disabilities, held in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.
In a gesture of inclusivity and support, Katung selected one beneficiary from each of the eight local government areas in the district. This initiative follows his recent scholarship awards to over 200 students from higher institutions in these local government areas.
Represented by Edward Marsha, the former Kaduna State Commissioner for Commerce, Senator Katung expressed his commitment to ensuring the integration and inclusion of persons with disabilities in his district. “I have resolved to include you in my activities, recognizing that persons with disabilities have historically been marginalized,” he stated.
Katung also urged the community to remain law-abiding and promised to continue advocating for meaningful projects in the senatorial district.
The Southern Kaduna Association of Persons with Disabilities, through its Chairman, Mr. Habila Achi, expressed gratitude to the senator for including disabled persons in the Federal Government’s three-month palliative program.
In her keynote, Salome Net, Executive Director of Heart to Heart Inclusive Education Foundation, emphasized the importance of collective efforts in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly with and by persons with disabilities. She highlighted their challenges, including discrimination, stigmatization, and lack of accessible infrastructure.
Gideon Haruna, Centre Manager of the Disability Affairs Centre Kafanchan, echoed the need for support and care for people with disabilities and called for assistance to the centre, citing the difficulties faced by students due to inadequate facilities.
Editorial
Senator Sunday Katung’s initiative to award scholarships to persons with disabilities in Kaduna-South is a laudable step towards inclusivity and empowerment. This action not only acknowledges the challenges faced by disabled individuals but also provides tangible support to overcome these barriers.
We believe that education is a powerful tool for change, and by extending these scholarships, Senator Katung is helping to break down the barriers that often hinder people with disabilities from accessing education and opportunities. This move is a testament to the fact that inclusivity in education is not just a noble idea but a practical and achievable goal.
This initiative serves as a reminder to all of us about the importance of integrating and supporting people with disabilities in every aspect of society. It challenges the status quo of marginalization and opens doors for greater participation and contribution from all community members.
We applaud Senator Katung’s efforts and call other leaders and stakeholders to follow suit. Let’s work together to create a society where disability is not a barrier to education, employment, or participation in civic life. Let’s build a world that truly values diversity and inclusivity.
Did You Know?
- Kaduna State, located in northwestern Nigeria, is known for its diverse ethnic and cultural composition.
- Nigeria has made significant strides in recent years to improve the rights and welfare of persons with disabilities, including the passage of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act in 2018.
- Education for persons with disabilities in Nigeria has been a growing area of focus, with various initiatives aimed at increasing access and inclusivity.
- Kaduna State is home to several institutions of higher learning, offering diverse opportunities for academic and professional development.
- The International Day for Persons With Disabilities is observed globally on December 3rd, promoting awareness and mobilizing support for critical issues relating to including persons with disabilities in society.