Kaduna’s 80% Poverty Rate Threatens State’s Security, Says Governor Uba Sani

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has expressed deep concern over the prevailing poverty levels in the state, particularly in rural areas. He highlighted that a staggering 80% of the citizens in these areas live below the poverty line. Addressing attendees at the inauguration of the Kaduna State Inter-Religious Harmony Committee held at Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Hall, Kaduna, he emphasised the direct link between poverty and the state’s security challenges.
The governor pointed out the alarming number of over 600,000 out-of-school children in Kaduna, stressing the need for their reintegration into the education system to ensure lasting peace. Governor Sani pledged his administration’s commitment to collaborate with religious leaders from both Muslim and Christian communities to foster peace and development in the state.
Acknowledging the gravity of the socio-economic challenges, Governor Sani revealed upcoming social interventions, designed in collaboration with religious leaders due to their grassroots reach. He further announced the commencement of construction for 32 roads, predominantly in rural areas, and the upcoming establishment of 100 schools to address the out-of-school children issue.
Governor Sani emphasised the need to revitalise the rural economy through job creation to combat poverty, viewing it as a pivotal step towards the state’s overall development. He called for collective efforts, including the active participation of religious leaders, to achieve these goals.
Editorial
The revelation by Governor Uba Sani about the alarming poverty rate in Kaduna State’s rural areas is both startling and deeply concerning. It’s evident that poverty, especially at such high levels, directly impacts security and overall well-being. The correlation between the two cannot be ignored, and the state’s approach to addressing this issue is commendable.
However, while infrastructure development and educational interventions are crucial, they are just a part of the solution. A holistic approach that encompasses economic empowerment, skill development, and community engagement is essential. The involvement of religious leaders, who often have the trust and respect of their communities, can play a pivotal role in these efforts.
We urge the Kaduna State government to remain steadfast in its commitment and to explore innovative solutions that can bring about lasting change. The future of the state and its citizens depends on the actions taken today.
Did You Know?
- Kaduna State is located in the North-Western region of Nigeria and is one of its 36 states.
- The state has a rich history and is home to several ethnic groups, each with its unique culture and traditions.
- Poverty and lack of education are often interlinked, with one exacerbating the other.
- Inter-religious harmony is crucial for peace and development, especially in regions with diverse religious populations.
- Kaduna State has been a focal point for various developmental projects and initiatives aimed at improving the lives of its residents.