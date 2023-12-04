Kano State Commences Payment of Overdue Gratuities to Thousands of Pensioners

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has initiated the first phase of settling death benefits for the families of deceased civil servants and gratuities for pensioners. This significant move, which took place on Saturday, is set to benefit around 6,000 retirees and families of deceased workers who served between 2016 and 2019, with N6 billion allocated for the first batch of payments.
During the event at the Coronation Hall, Government House, Governor Yusuf highlighted that this payment was made possible despite the state’s limited resources, an empty treasury inherited from the previous administration, and the need to fund various developmental projects. He emphasized his administration’s commitment to the welfare of pensioners, particularly those affected by the economic hardships following the removal of fuel subsidies.
Governor Yusuf also announced that N10 billion has been proposed in next year’s state budget to continue addressing the backlog of pension payments. He urged the beneficiaries to use their funds wisely and invest in lawful businesses to support their daily needs and necessities.
The deputy governor and Commissioner for Local Governments and Chieftaincy Affairs, Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, appreciated the selection process, which prioritized beneficiaries with not more than N3 million at the state level and N1.5 million at local government levels, particularly those within Grade Level 1-6.
Alhaji Habu Muhammad Fagge, the Executive Chairman of the State Pension Trustees Fund, remarked that the commencement of these payments reflects Governor Yusuf’s dedication to improving the lives of pensioners and providing relief to the families of deceased civil servants.
However, the immediate past administration under former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje left a liability of over N43 billion in outstanding pensions, gratuities, and death benefits. Salisu Gwale, the Kano State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, revealed that the current administration has earmarked N6 billion out of the total debt for payment to about 5,500 beneficiaries. He also noted the challenges in fully implementing monthly pension payments due to the non-remittance of deductions by many agencies.
Editorial
The recent initiative by Kano State to begin the payment of long-overdue gratuities and death benefits to pensioners and families of deceased civil servants is a commendable step towards addressing a longstanding issue of pension arrears. This action by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s administration is a significant move in acknowledging and fulfilling the state’s obligations to its former employees.
As a community, we understand the importance of supporting our retired civil servants who have dedicated their lives to public service. The payment of these gratuities provides financial relief and represents a gesture of gratitude and respect for their contributions. Governments at all levels must recognize the importance of timely and fair pension payments as a fundamental aspect of social justice and good governance.
The allocation of N10 billion in the upcoming state budget to continue these payments indicates the government’s commitment to resolving this issue. However, it is also a reminder of the challenges many Nigerian states face in managing pension funds effectively. The backlog of payments, amounting to over N43 billion in Kano State, is a stark example of the systemic issues that must be addressed.
This situation highlights the need for better financial management and accountability in government institutions. Ensuring that agencies remit the necessary pension deductions is crucial for the sustainability of pension funds and the financial security of retirees.
As we applaud Kano State’s efforts, let us call on other states facing similar challenges to take proactive steps to settle their pension arrears. Through such responsible actions, we can build a more equitable and caring society for all citizens, especially those who have served it diligently.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s pension system includes mandatory and voluntary contributions governed by the Pension Reform Act of 2014.
- Kano State, located in Northern Nigeria, is one of the most populous states in the country and has a significant number of civil servants and pensioners.
- The issue of unpaid pensions and gratuities is a common challenge in many Nigerian states, often leading to protests and appeals from affected retirees.
- Pension funds in Nigeria are managed by Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs), regulated by the National Pension Commission (PenCom).
- The concept of gratuity in Nigeria is a lump sum payment made to employees upon retirement as a gesture of gratitude for their years of service.