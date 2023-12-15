Kwara Launches Operation Gbalumo Against Drug Abuse

In a bold move to combat drug and substance abuse, the Kwara State Government, led by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has initiated a comprehensive operation named ‘Gbalumo’. Launched in collaboration with the Kwara State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), this three-week campaign, starting Monday, aims to cleanse the state of illicit drugs and curb drug-related activities.
According to a statement from the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, ‘Operation Gbalumo’ will undertake various activities. These include raiding notorious drug hideouts, conducting patrols in high-risk zones, monitoring illegal drug trafficking, and engaging communities to raise awareness about the perils of drug abuse. This initiative is especially crucial in safeguarding the state from the surge of drug activities typically seen around festive periods.
Aileru Mikail, Special Assistant to the Governor on Drug Abuse Prevention and Control, emphasized the importance of this operation during a press conference at the NDLEA Kwara Command headquarters in Ilorin. “The festive season, while a time of joy, often sees a spike in drug-related activities. We are determined to prevent Kwara from becoming a hub for drug traffickers or a hotbed for drug abuse,” he stated.
Mikail urged the public to support the government and security forces in this endeavour and encouraged reporting any suspicious drug-related activities to the NDLEA or security agencies. Echoing this sentiment, NDLEA Commander Kwara Command, Mohammed Bashir, praised the state government’s proactive stance and assured the command’s dedication to ensuring a peaceful, drug-free festive season.
Senior Special Assistant on Security Matters to the Governor, Muyideen Aliyu, also spoke about the governor’s commitment to creating a secure environment for the operation’s success and maintaining peace and security in the state.
Editorial
As we reflect on the recent launch of ‘Operation Gbalumo’ by the Kwara State Government, it’s clear that this initiative represents a critical step in addressing the growing concern of drug and substance abuse in the region. The collaboration between the state government and the NDLEA is not just a response to a problem but a proactive measure to safeguard the well-being of its citizens.
The timing of this operation is particularly significant. The festive season, often associated with increased drug activity, poses a unique challenge. By targeting this period, the government demonstrates an acute awareness of the patterns of drug abuse and trafficking. This strategic approach is commendable and likely to yield more effective results than a generalized, year-round campaign.
We must also acknowledge the multifaceted nature of ‘Operation Gbalumo’. It’s not merely about enforcement and raids; it’s about community engagement and awareness. Educating the public about the dangers of drug abuse is as vital as curbing the supply of illegal substances. This dual approach can lead to a more sustainable solution, addressing both the supply and demand sides of the drug problem.
The call for public cooperation is another aspect that stands out. Involving citizens in the fight against drug abuse fosters a sense of community responsibility and empowers individuals to be part of the solution. This collaborative spirit is essential for the long-term success of such operations.
In essence, ‘Operation Gbalumo’ is a testament to the Kwara State Government’s commitment to the health and safety of its people. It’s a reminder that the fight against drug abuse requires a united front, combining government action, law enforcement, community involvement, and public awareness. We stand together in this crucial battle, striving for a safer, healthier society.
Did You Know?
- Global Drug Use: Approximately 269 million people worldwide used drugs in 2018, a 30% increase from 2009, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).
- Nigeria’s Drug Challenge: Nigeria is one of the countries in West Africa facing significant challenges with drug trafficking and abuse, often serving as a transit point for drugs destined for Europe and North America.
- Youth and Drugs: In Nigeria, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the Center for Research and Information on Substance Abuse (CRISA) reported in 2018 that 14.3% of people aged 15-64 years had used a psychoactive substance, excluding alcohol and tobacco, in the past year.
- Economic Impact: The World Drug Report 2020 by UNODC highlighted that the estimated annual cost of drug use in terms of healthcare and crime worldwide is $250 billion, or 1.7% of the global GDP.
- Innovative Solutions: Several countries are exploring innovative solutions to drug abuse, such as Portugal, which decriminalized the use of all drugs in 2001 and instead focused on treatment and rehabilitation, leading to a significant drop in drug-related deaths and HIV infections.