Minister Urged to Combat Youth Drug Abuse

The National Association of Youth Assembly, Lagos State chapter, has called on the newly appointed Minister of Youth Development, Dr. Jamila Ibrahim, to take decisive action against the growing issue of drug abuse among the youth.
During a plenary session at the Oshodi Isolo Local Government Secretariat I, the organisation’s speaker, Adeola Aderibigbe, lauded President Bola Tinubu for the strategic separation of the Ministry of Sports from Youth Development and the appointment of Dr. Ibrahim.
Aderibigbe, representing the Eti-Osa constituency, emphasised the urgency of addressing the alarming number of out-of-school children and the social malaise of drug abuse. He also expressed the assembly’s readiness to collaborate with Dr Ibrahim to unite youth organisations across the country, aiming to develop a strategic communication approach to tackle these challenges effectively.
Editorial
The call to action by the National Association of Youth Assembly is a crucial reminder of the persistent challenges facing Nigerian youth today. Drug abuse, a scourge that undermines the potential of our young population, requires a robust and multi-faceted approach. Dr. Jamila Ibrahim’s appointment comes with the expectation of renewed vigour and innovative strategies in tackling these issues.
The separation of the Ministry of Sports and Youth Development is a commendable move, as it allows for a focused approach to youth affairs. However, the effectiveness of this move will be judged by the outcomes it produces. Dr. Ibrahim’s role is pivotal in orchestrating a national response that not only addresses the symptoms of drug abuse but also its root causes, such as unemployment, lack of education, and social disenfranchisement.
The involvement of youth organisations in policy formulation and execution is vital. It ensures that the voices of the youth are heard and their needs are met. The minister’s ability to bring these organisations together and harness their collective energy and ideas will be a testament to her leadership.
In addressing the issue of out-of-school children, we must also look beyond the numbers and focus on the quality of education and the relevance of the curriculum to the demands of the modern world. It is about equipping our youth with the skills and knowledge to be competitive and successful in a rapidly changing global landscape.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has one of the highest numbers of out-of-school children globally, with estimates suggesting that over 10 million children are not in formal education.
- Drug abuse among Nigerian youth is not just a health issue but is linked to increased crime rates, reduced productivity, and a higher burden on the healthcare system.
- Youth development is critical for national progress, as young people constitute a significant portion of Nigeria’s population.
- Effective youth policy can lead to a reduction in social vices and an increase in economic growth and development.
- Engaging youth in governance and policy-making can lead to more innovative solutions and a greater sense of ownership and responsibility among the younger generation.