National Youth Corps Members Appeal to FG for Economic Relief

Corps members stationed throughout Nigeria have voiced their struggles stemming from the insufficient allowance they receive. They argue that the current stipend doesn’t align with the nation’s economic situation.
Saka, a corps member serving in Delta State, conveyed his challenges in saving any portion of his monthly allowance, citing the daily expenses that surpass the stipend. He highlighted the rising prices of essential goods and his inability to save as significant financial hurdles. Saka appealed to the Federal Government to consider corps members for the ongoing subsidy removal palliative.
Another corps member in Kwara State shared similar sentiments, noting that local vendors and transporters often inflate prices when they spot someone in a corps uniform. She believes that corps members should be prioritised for economic relief.
Editorial:
The concerns raised by the National Youth Corps members are a reflection of the broader economic challenges faced by many Nigerians. At Yohaig NG, we recognise the invaluable contributions of these young individuals who dedicate a year of their lives to national service. It’s disheartening to hear that their modest stipends are insufficient to meet basic needs.
The economic palliatives proposed by the government aim to cushion the effects of economic hardships on the populace. It’s only fitting that corps members, who serve the nation in various capacities, be considered for such relief. Their dedication and service should be rewarded with a stipend that reflects the current economic realities.
Furthermore, the exploitation by vendors and transporters is a concerning trend. Local communities need to support, rather than take advantage of, these young individuals. We urge the Federal Government to take swift action in addressing the concerns of the corps members, ensuring their welfare and well-being during their service year.
Did You Know?
- The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) was established in 1973 to promote national unity and integration among Nigerian youths.
- Corps members are posted to states other than their own to foster cultural exchange and understanding.
- The NYSC scheme lasts for one year, during which members engage in community development projects and other service-oriented activities.
- The monthly allowance for corps members is meant to cover basic living expenses during their service year.
- Over the years, many corps members have initiated impactful community projects, leaving lasting legacies in their host communities.