No NIN, No BVN, No Cash: FG’s New Rule for Cash Transfer Beneficiaries

The Federal Government is taking steps to refine its National Social Register for the Conditional Cash Transfer scheme. This involves expanding the register to include pensioners and ex-servicemen. However, there’s a catch. Beneficiaries who have risen above the poverty line are being removed. Moreover, those without a National Identification Number (NIN) and Bank Verification Number (BVN) will be disqualified.
Yohaig NG has learned that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will handle the direct payments to beneficiaries, sidelining consultants. The first wave of bulk payments, targeting five million households, is set to roll out next week. This cash transfer initiative is a segment of the Federal Government’s National Social Investment Programme, aiming to uplift millions of Nigerians from extreme poverty and stimulate the economy.
In a recent event in Abuja marking the 2023 International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, President Bola Tinubu announced a disbursement of N25,000 to 15 million households over three months. This move is seen as a countermeasure to the impact of the recent fuel subsidy removal and a strategy to combat poverty nationwide.
Rasheed Olanrewaju, the media adviser to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, confirmed that the cash transfer scheme is undergoing a revamp. He mentioned that the updated register would feature pensioners, veterans, and other vulnerable individuals previously overlooked.
Editorial:
The Federal Government’s decision to refine the National Social Register is commendable. Ensuring that only the deserving receive aid is crucial for the success of any social welfare programme. However, the introduction of the NIN and BVN as prerequisites raises concerns. While these measures can curb fraudulent activities, they might also exclude genuine beneficiaries who lack these identifications.
The government’s intent to uplift the impoverished is clear, but the approach needs fine-tuning. It’s essential to strike a balance between preventing fraud and ensuring that the aid reaches its intended recipients. We believe that while the NIN and BVN can serve as additional verification tools, they shouldn’t be the sole determinants of eligibility. The government should consider alternative verification methods to ensure that no deserving individual is left behind.
Did You Know?
- The National Social Register is a comprehensive database of poor and vulnerable households in Nigeria.
- The Conditional Cash Transfer scheme is one of the Federal Government’s strategies to reduce poverty.
- The NIN and BVN are unique identifiers for Nigerians, linking them to their biometric data.
- Nigeria, despite being Africa’s largest economy, has a significant percentage of its population living in poverty.
- The International Day for the Eradication of Poverty is observed globally on October 17th every year.