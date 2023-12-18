NSITF Allocates N6.6bn for 103,000 Beneficiaries’ Claims and Compensation

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has allocated a substantial N6.6 billion to settle claims and compensation, benefiting over 103,000 individuals. This significant financial commitment includes providing 111 people with artificial limbs and facilitating medical treatment abroad for 11 others.
The NSITF’s recent increase in engagement is evident, with 145,000 employers and 7.4 million employees now participating in its Employee’s Compensation Scheme (ECS). This surge in participation coincides with the Fund’s triumph in the 2023 Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association’s (NECA) Award for Best Service Delivery.
In a statement, NSITF’s General Manager of Corporate Affairs, Nwachukwu Godson, conveyed the sentiments of Managing Director Maureen Allagoa. Allagoa, represented by Executive Director of Administration Prof. Gabriel Okenwa, expressed that this accolade is a testament to the Fund’s commitment to enhancing workers’ welfare and social security. She emphasised the NSITF’s dedication to expanding social security to all Nigerian workers and acknowledged the challenges faced, often magnified by critics.
Allagoa highlighted the NSITF’s strategic measures to reposition itself, including integrating traders, mechanics, hairdressers, and other informal sector workers into the ECS. The Fund’s alignment with the Tinubu Administration’s Eight Point Agenda on Poverty Reduction and its plans to incorporate aspects of the International Labour Organisation’s Convention 102 were also mentioned.
The NSITF has made notable strides in employment injury and invalidity benefits, supporting 670 dependent and 852 disability beneficiaries. Additionally, the Fund cares for dependents of deceased employees until their youngest child reaches 21 years of age or graduates from tertiary education.
Internal operational enhancements at the NSITF, such as introducing a monthly online Management Performance Review, have improved efficiency. This innovation has expanded the reach of the ECS, particularly in Yola, Uyo, and Ibadan, where new employers and employees have been registered, and the range of ECS benefits has been extended.
The NECA award catalyses the NSITF to continue evolving and adapting to the changing needs of workers, maintaining its high standard in service delivery and reducing turnaround times for enrollees.
Editorial:
As we reflect on the recent achievements of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, it’s clear that the organisation is fulfilling its mandate and exceeding expectations. The NSITF’s commitment to expanding the Employee’s Compensation Scheme to a broader spectrum of the Nigerian workforce is a commendable stride towards inclusive social security. The allocation of N6.6 billion for over 103,000 beneficiaries is not just a number; it represents a lifeline for many, a testament to the Fund’s dedication to the welfare of Nigerian workers.
Integrating various sectors, particularly the informal sector, into the ECS is a progressive step. By bringing traders, mechanics, hairdressers, and others under the ECS umbrella, the NSITF is bridging a significant gap in social security coverage. This inclusivity aligns seamlessly with the broader objectives of poverty reduction and social welfare enhancement.
The Fund’s alignment with the Tinubu Administration’s poverty reduction agenda and its plans to incorporate more elements of the International Labour Organisation’s Convention 102 are forward-thinking. These initiatives indicate a holistic approach to social security, encompassing immediate needs and long-term welfare considerations like old age, unemployment, and family benefits.
The NSITF’s internal operational improvements, mainly the monthly online Management Performance Review, demonstrate a commitment to efficiency and adaptability. This approach has improved service delivery and expanded the ECS’s reach to previously underserved areas. The Fund’s ability to adapt and respond to the evolving needs of the workforce is a model for other public institutions.
The NSITF’s recent accolades and achievements are more than just recognition; they are a call to action for continued innovation and dedication to social security. The Fund’s efforts resonate with the core values of social justice and equity, serving as a beacon of hope and a blueprint for effective social security administration.
Did You Know?
- The International Labour Organisation’s Convention 102, which the NSITF plans to incorporate more fully, sets international standards for social security, covering nine principal branches of social security.
- Nigeria’s informal sector, which the NSITF is increasingly focusing on, contributes about 65% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
- The concept of social security in Nigeria dates back to the colonial era, but formal legislation was not enacted until after independence.
- Artificial limbs, provided by the NSITF to some beneficiaries, have advanced significantly in recent years, with innovations including 3D-printed prosthetics.
- The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), awarded the NSITF, was established in 1957 and is the umbrella organisation of employers in the Organised Private Sector of Nigeria.