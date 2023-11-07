Ogun Traders Alarmed by Mentally Ill Persons

The presence of mentally ill individuals in the communities of Kara, Ibafo, and Mowe within the Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State has raised concerns among traders and residents. These individuals, often found in unoccupied buildings and public spaces, have become a source of disturbance and fear, with some engaging in aggressive behaviour that disrupts daily market activities.
A trader, Oluwatomisin, recounted an incident where a mentally ill woman scattered her wares and caused chaos in the market for over half an hour. The lack of a facility to care for these individuals has left the community feeling helpless and at risk. Another trader, Modupe Abraham, highlighted the danger to the mentally ill who sometimes sleep on highways, making them vulnerable to accidents.
Tosin, another local trader, noted that while the community shows kindness towards these individuals, their needs for proper care and assistance go beyond what the residents can provide. The Ogun State Ministry Of Humanitarian Affairs, when contacted for a response, remained unreachable.
Editorial
The situation in Ogun State’s marketplaces, where mentally ill individuals roam freely, is a stark reminder of the broader societal issue regarding mental health care.
It is a reflection of the inadequate support and infrastructure for mental health services in many parts of Nigeria. The traders’ experiences underscore the urgent need for government intervention to provide proper care and facilities for the mentally ill.
As a society, we must advocate for the rights and well-being of all citizens, including the most vulnerable. It is the government’s responsibility to ensure that adequate mental health facilities are available and accessible to those in need.
The current situation not only poses a risk to the mentally ill but also to the broader community. It is time for a concerted effort to address this issue, with the establishment of mental health centres and the implementation of community-based programs that can offer support and treatment.
Did You Know?
- Mental health awareness and support systems in Nigeria are still developing, with many communities lacking the necessary infrastructure to provide adequate care.
- The stigma surrounding mental illness in many Nigerian communities can lead to neglect and isolation of affected individuals.
- Community-based mental health programs are effective in providing care and reducing the stigma associated with mental illness.
- The World Health Organization advocates for the integration of mental health services into primary health care to ensure accessibility and reduce the burden on specialized services.
- Traders and residents often become the first responders to mentally ill individuals in their communities, highlighting the need for formal support and training in mental health first aid.