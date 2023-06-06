Pastor Enenche Trains 520 Less-Privileged in Birthday Empowerment Drive

Paul Enenche, the esteemed Senior Pastor at Dunamis International Gospel Centre, initiated an empowerment programme for over 520 orphanages and less-privileged individuals at the Church’s Headquarters in Abuja.
The event occurred on Sunday, coinciding with Enenche’s 55th birthday celebrations.
The empowerment programme, a cornerstone of the celebrations, provided training to beneficiaries to master various skills and professions. The special event saw a gathering of over 30,000 youths and children.
Many items were distributed among the beneficiaries, including sewing machines, monetary grants, washing machines, ovens, and food items. These resources aim to support the beneficiaries, many budding entrepreneurs, in broadening their professional horizons.
In a heartfelt address, Enenche expressed gratitude for life and the opportunity to convey God’s love to the less privileged in society. He detailed that the programme is part of an ongoing series that coincides with his yearly birthday celebrations and other festive occasions.
Enenche highlighted the significance of meeting practical needs, echoing the teachings of Jesus Christ. He called for Christians to lead lives marked by the fear of God, embodying a living testament of God’s presence on earth.
Enenche’s wife, Becky, reiterated that their empowerment initiative is a ceaseless act of generosity, destined to touch more lives and fulfil destinies. Beneficiaries Obangunwa Onuora and Anita Torkwase expressed gratitude for the pastor’s philanthropic efforts, extending prayers for him and his family.
Editorial
Pastoral Power: Activating the Potential of Orphanages and the Less-Privileged
The Church is often touted as a beacon of hope, refuge and spiritual solace. Pastor Paul Enenche’s recent empowerment initiative underscores this truth, amplifying the role of the Church in societal upliftment.
Enenche’s empowering over 520 orphanages and less-privileged individuals, coupled with practical vocational training, is commendable. Such actions are potent instruments in the fight against poverty, instilling the less privileged with essential skills to aid their survival and growth. Moreover, this practical approach to problem-solving resonates with the values that Jesus Christ espoused.
Critics may argue that providing material aid is a temporary solution, not addressing the root causes of poverty. However, the pastor’s strategic choice of vocational training indicates foresight, acknowledging that long-term empowerment comes through skill acquisition, fostering independence and self-reliance.
Governments and NGOs alike can take inspiration from Enenche’s actions. Establishing training centres and providing resources for the less privileged would reduce poverty and contribute to a more robust economy as these individuals become self-reliant, contributing members of society.
Indeed, it is time for us to stand up, take note, and act. Readers, it is a call for everyone to see beyond the immediate needs and to work towards long-lasting solutions.
We must promote practical initiatives that empower the less privileged and support them in carving a brighter, self-reliant future.
Did You Know?
- There are estimated to be over 153 million orphans worldwide.
- Vocational training has been shown to reduce unemployment by up to 60%.
- Charitable giving in the form of money or items increases happiness and satisfaction among the donors.
- Studies suggest that empowerment programs can increase individuals’ income by up to 25%.
- Nigeria has one of the highest out-of-school children, estimated at over 10 million.
