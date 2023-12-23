Plateau Governor Advances Plans to Resettle Displaced Persons

Caleb Mutfwang, the Governor of Plateau State, has confirmed that his administration’s plans to resettle Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) back to their ancestral homes are progressing as intended. This update was provided by the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, in a statement on Saturday, highlighting the governor’s commitment to distributing relief materials to IDPs in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area.
The governor launched the distribution of essential provisions, including rice, salt, and cooking oil, to households in the IDP camp in Nding, Barkin-Ladi LGA. These households, comprising orphans, widows, and the elderly, have been significantly affected by decades of conflict, resulting in numerous casualties.
Governor Mutfwang encouraged the IDPs to maintain resilience and rely on divine protection, assuring them of the government’s ongoing support to overcome their challenges. He emphasised the industrious and self-reliant nature of Plateau residents, stating, “As a government, we are committed to ensuring the resettlement of our people to their ancestral homes. Plateau residents prefer earning their livelihoods rather than depending on handouts. This is the direction we will take as a government.”
The governor thanked Dr Rechad Ikiebe and his family for sourcing the relief materials. He commended their selfless service and global intervention, particularly in highlighting the true narrative behind the Plateau, Benue, and Taraba conflicts. He also directed the extension of Christmas rice distribution to individuals in IDP camps, ensuring they could celebrate the season despite their circumstances.
Dr. Ikiebe, in his remarks, noted the dire need for relief materials in displaced communities, where destroyed houses and churches were seen without inhabitants. He thanked the governor for his support during challenging times and pledged continued assistance to address the plights of the IDPs.
Editorial:
The initiative by Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang to resettle Internally Displaced Persons back to their ancestral homes is a commendable step towards restoring normalcy and dignity to those affected by prolonged conflicts. This move not only addresses the immediate needs of the IDPs but also signifies a more profound commitment to healing and rebuilding communities torn apart by violence.
The distribution of relief materials is a necessary intervention, providing essential support to the most vulnerable groups, including orphans, widows, and the elderly. However, the accurate measure of success will be in the sustainable resettlement of these individuals, enabling them to rebuild their lives with dignity and independence.
Governor Mutfwang’s emphasis on the dynamic nature of Plateau residents is noteworthy. It reflects an understanding that proper recovery and development lie in empowering people to regain their self-sufficiency rather than creating a dependency on aid. This approach is crucial for the long-term stability and prosperity of the region.
The challenges ahead are significant, especially in ensuring the safety and security of returning residents. It is imperative that the government, in collaboration with local communities and stakeholders, establishes a secure environment where people can return without fear. This includes addressing the root causes of the conflicts and fostering a culture of peace and reconciliation.
As Plateau State moves forward with this resettlement plan, it serves as a model for other regions facing similar challenges. The journey towards healing and rebuilding communities is complex and delicate, requiring a balanced approach that combines humanitarian aid with long-term development strategies. The resilience and spirit of the Plateau people as they embark on this journey will be a testament to the power of collective effort in overcoming adversity.
Did You Know?
- Plateau State, located in central Nigeria, is known for its scenic beauty and diverse ethnic groups but has faced significant challenges due to communal conflicts.
- Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) are individuals who are forced to flee their homes due to conflict, violence, or natural disasters but remain within their country’s borders.
- Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, where the relief materials were distributed, has been one of Plateau State’s most affected by conflict.
- The concept of returning IDPs to their ancestral homes is part of broader efforts to ensure long-term stability and peace in conflict-affected regions.
- Nigeria has one of the largest populations of IDPs in Africa, with millions displaced due to various conflicts and environmental challenges.