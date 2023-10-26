President Tinubu Allocates N18bn for Families of Deceased Armed Forces Personnel

In a recent move to honour the sacrifices of the Nigerian Armed Forces, President Bola Tinubu has sanctioned N18bn for Group Life Assurance benefits. This substantial amount is dedicated to the entitlements of the families of servicemen and women who tragically lost their lives while serving their nation.
The announcement was made during the Emblem Appeal launch for the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, held at the State House’s Council Chamber in Abuja. President Tinubu emphasised that this gesture is a testament to the government’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of the armed forces and their families.
He further stated, “We owe a debt of gratitude to our gallant troops, who have risen to the challenge of securing this great nation.”
The President also took the opportunity to reiterate his administration’s dedication to supporting the armed forces. He highlighted plans to enhance the institutions, ensuring they are better equipped to serve the nation.
Editorial:
The sacrifices made by the men and women of our armed forces cannot be quantified. They put their lives on the line, ensuring that the nation remains secure and its citizens can sleep peacefully at night. Recognising and honouring these sacrifices is not just a duty but a moral obligation for any nation.
President Bola Tinubu’s recent approval of N18bn for the families of fallen heroes is a commendable step in the right direction. It sends a clear message to the armed forces and their families that their sacrifices are not in vain and that the nation stands with them in their times of grief.
However, while monetary support is essential, it’s equally crucial to provide emotional and psychological support to these families. The trauma of losing a loved one, especially in the line of duty, can be overwhelming. The government should also consider establishing support systems, such as counselling services, to help these families cope with their loss.
We believe that such gestures, combined with tangible support, will go a long way in boosting the morale of our armed forces. It will reassure them that their sacrifices are recognised, appreciated, and will never be forgotten.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian Armed Forces consist of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, each playing a crucial role in the nation’s defence.
- The Armed Forces Remembrance Day is observed annually on January 15th in Nigeria to honour the fallen heroes of the military.
- Nigeria has participated in several peacekeeping missions across Africa, under the auspices of the United Nations and the African Union.
- The Nigerian military played a pivotal role in ending the civil war that lasted from 1967 to 1970.
- The emblem worn during the Armed Forces Remembrance Day is a symbol of appreciation for the sacrifices made by the military.