President Tinubu Launches N25k Monthly Aid for 15 Million Households

President Bola Tinubu initiated the distribution of N25,000 monthly to 15 million households on Tuesday. The move dubbed the “Renewed Hope conditional cash transfer programme,” aims to support impoverished and vulnerable Nigerians, especially in light of the fuel subsidy removal and other economic challenges. This announcement was made at the State House, Abuja, in the presence of various guests and international collaborators.
This cash transfer initiative is part of a 15-item Memorandum of Understanding between the Federal Government and the Organised Labour, dated October 2, 2023. Yohaig NG has learned that the Organised Labour had previously planned a nationwide strike in protest against the government’s perceived inaction regarding the petrol price hike. However, following the MoU’s signing, the strike was postponed for 30 days.
On the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, Tinubu, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, highlighted the collaboration with the World Bank Group and other partners. The aim is to implement conditional cash transfers, business grants, and other support mechanisms for vulnerable households through the National Social Safety Net Expansion Programme.
Tinubu’s administration has also outlined several other interventions, including investments in transportation, agriculture, and support for SMEs, to address various economic challenges faced by Nigerians.
Dr Betta Edu, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, revealed that approximately 61 million Nigerians would benefit from this scheme over the next three months. The World Bank country representative, Shubham Chaudhuri, endorsed the cash transfer method, noting its effectiveness in alleviating poverty and providing temporary relief during economic downturns.
Editorial:
At Yohaig NG, we recognise the significance of the government’s recent move to provide financial assistance to millions of households. While this initiative is commendable, it is essential to ensure that the funds reach the intended beneficiaries and make a tangible difference in their lives. The challenges faced by the Nigerian populace are multifaceted, and while financial aid can provide immediate relief, long-term solutions are crucial. We believe that the government should also focus on creating sustainable job opportunities, improving infrastructure, and fostering an environment conducive to business growth. Only through a holistic approach can we truly uplift the nation and ensure a brighter future for all Nigerians.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa, with over 200 million inhabitants.
- The concept of conditional cash transfers (CCTs) originated in Latin America in the 1990s and has since been adopted by many countries worldwide.
- CCTs have been shown to improve health, education, and nutrition outcomes in various settings.
- Nigeria ranks 157 out of 189 countries on the Human Development Index (HDI) as of 2021.
- The Nigerian economy is diverse, with sectors ranging from oil and gas to agriculture, telecommunications, and services.