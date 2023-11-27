Retired NSCDC Officers Demand Improved Pension Benefits

The Nigeria Association of Retired Civil Defence Officers (NARCDO) has made a significant appeal to the Federal Government for a review of the retirement benefits for officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). This request was voiced by the association’s Chairman, Deputy Commandant-General Evans Ewurum (retd.), during the inauguration of a 13-member committee tasked with establishing an operational plan for NARCDO’s smooth functioning.
Ewurum, in a statement released by the association’s spokesperson, Danjuma Elisha, emphasized the need for a retirement and pension plan that aligns the NSCDC with other security agencies. He highlighted that NARCDO, an extension of the NSCDC, is dedicated to managing the affairs, activities, and post-service life of retired NSCDC officers nationwide.
The newly inaugurated committee is responsible for planning and coordinating actions to produce a blueprint for successful fundraising to support the association’s operations. Ewurum has directed the committee to submit a preliminary report within two weeks and urged all members to commit to their respective roles. He also commended the NSCDC boss, Ahmed Audi, for providing the necessary support, including furnished office accommodation, to facilitate the association’s launch.
Editorial
At Yohaig NG, we recognize the importance of the recent appeal by the Nigeria Association of Retired Civil Defence Officers for improved retirement benefits. This move underscores a broader issue in Nigeria’s security sector – the need for equitable and fair treatment of those who have served the nation.
The establishment of NARCDO and its focus on the welfare of retired NSCDC officers is a step in the right direction. However, it also highlights a gap in the existing system where retired officers often find themselves struggling with inadequate pensions and benefits. This situation not only affects their post-retirement life but can also impact the morale of active officers.
The government’s response to this appeal will be a testament to its commitment to the welfare of its security personnel. The retirement benefits for NSCDC officers must be on par with other security agencies. This parity is not just a matter of fairness but also a recognition of the valuable service these officers have provided to the nation.
Did You Know?
- NSCDC’s Role: The NSCDC plays a crucial role in protecting lives and property in Nigeria, often working in challenging environments.
- Global Pension Trends: Around the world, there is an increasing focus on improving pension schemes for security personnel, recognizing their unique service conditions.
- Retirement Challenges: Many retired security officers face financial and health challenges, highlighting the need for robust pension plans.
- Economic Impact: Adequate pension benefits can significantly impact the economy by supporting retired personnel’s spending power.
- Mental Health: Retirement can be a challenging transition for security personnel, making comprehensive support systems essential.