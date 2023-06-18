Rise in Ritual Killings and Voodoo: A Disturbing Trend Among Nigerian Youths

In an era marked by technological advancement and the rise of artificial intelligence, it’s alarming to see many Nigerian youths adopting juju, cultism, voodoo, charms, black magic, and money rituals.
These practices, often associated with quick wealth, are gaining traction while their peers globally are making strides in discoveries.
The situation is so dire that some youths are boasting about consuming excreta to become rich.
This trend is shocking and a stark reminder of the country’s backwardness in certain aspects, despite its wealth in natural and human resources.
The issue has become so prevalent that we sought the views of experts and stakeholders to understand the root cause of this moral decay.
The consensus is that these youths are not traditional religious worshippers but criminals exploiting certain practices for their nefarious activities.
A Disturbing Trend: The Rise of Ritual Killings and Voodoo Among Nigerian Youths
The increasing trend of ritual killings and voodoo among Nigerian youths is a disturbing reflection of the state of our society. It starkly contrasts the technological advancements and progress being made globally.
The question that arises is, why are our youths resorting to such practices?
Critics may argue that these practices result from the socio-economic challenges the youths face, such as unemployment and poverty.
While these factors cannot be overlooked, they do not justify the resort to such heinous practices.
The real issue lies in the erosion of moral values and the allure of quick wealth. The influence of false prophets and the glorification of illicit wealth has contributed to the greed and covetousness prevalent in today’s society.
However, it’s important to remember that these practices are criminal acts, not linked to traditional religious worship.
Law enforcement agencies must improve their efforts to curb these practices and bring the perpetrators to justice.
Moreover, there’s a need for a societal shift in values. We must promote the importance of hard work, integrity, and patience over the allure of quick wealth.
Can we only hope to steer our youths away from these destructive paths?
