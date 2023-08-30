Rising Suicide Rates in Lagos Prompt Calls for Government Action

Police and human rights activist Dr. Josephine Okei-Odumakin is urging concerted efforts to address the increasing number of suicides and related attempts in Lagos. The calls come after a surge in suicide attempts, with at least seven reported cases this year.
For example, on August 8, Buka Abana plunged into the Lagos Lagoon after allegedly taking a hard drug known as Colorado. Similarly, Farida Abdulkabir, a Lagos State socialite, attempted to jump into a lagoon due to alleged frustrations and a failed marriage.
Adetutu Adedokun, a Department of State Services (DSS) staff member, also jumped into the Lagos Lagoon after a heated conversation with her fiancé. Police sources indicate that the most common reasons for such attempts in the last nine years have been economic issues, broken families, drugs, and heartbreaks.
Okei-Odumakin, the Founder of Women Arise for Change Initiative, expressed concerns over the situation. She linked the rise in suicides to a rapidly changing world influenced by foreign cultures and technology.
Editorial
The alarming rise in suicide rates in Lagos demands immediate and comprehensive action from the government. While the police cite a lack of resources to monitor potential suicide spots like bridges, this is not an excuse for inaction.
The issue is complex, involving economic hardship, societal pressures, mental health, and substance abuse. Therefore, a multi-pronged approach is necessary.
The government should establish more counselling and advisory centres as a preventive measure.
Religious bodies also have a role to play. Celebrating material wealth in religious teachings can contribute to feelings of inadequacy and despair.
A shift in focus towards mental and emotional well-being is crucial.
Did You Know?
- Lagos is the most populous city in Nigeria, with an estimated population of over 14 million.
- The World Health Organization estimates that close to 800,000 people die due to suicide every year.
- Substance abuse, particularly of hard drugs like Colorado, is a growing concern in Nigeria.
- Mental health services are severely underfunded in Nigeria, receiving less than 1% of the health budget.
- The Lagos State government has a Mental Health Law, but its implementation remains challenging.