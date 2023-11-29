Salary Uncertainty for 5,000 Federal Workers in Nigeria

Anxiety is mounting among federal civil servants in Nigeria, as approximately 5,000 face the prospect of not receiving their salaries for November and December. This situation was disclosed by Dr Tommy Okon, the National President of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), in Abuja.
The issue’s root lies in discrepancies related to the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS). In October 2023, 17,000 civil servants were mistakenly delisted from IPPIS. While many have had their salaries restored after completing verification exercises, around 5,000 remain affected due to inconsistencies in their date of first appointment and date of birth.
Dr Okon advised the affected civil servants to stay updated by regularly checking the Head of Service of the Federation website. He confirmed that the salary process for November 2023 is concluded, indicating that those affected will miss their November salaries. However, there is a possibility that some may receive their December salaries, including arrears from September.
Dr. Okon appealed to the Federal Government and the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation to expedite actions to ensure the timely payment of December salaries. He also urged patience among union members, assuring that efforts are underway to resolve the issues lawfully and swiftly.
Additionally, Dr. Okon commented on the recent promotion examination for directors aspiring to become permanent secretaries. He emphasized the importance of such examinations in enhancing the efficiency of the civil service, which is vital for implementing government policies. He expressed concern over the declining quality of officers in the Civil Service, noting that only a tiny fraction of candidates demonstrated the necessary skills and knowledge in the recent selection exercise for Permanent Secretaries.
Editorial
The current predicament facing thousands of Nigeria’s federal civil servants is a stark reminder of the challenges within the country’s bureaucratic system. The situation highlights the technical glitches in the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) and underscores deeper issues of administrative efficiency and employee welfare.
The anxiety and uncertainty these civil servants face due to delayed salaries are unacceptable. The government must address these systemic issues promptly. Ensuring timely and accurate payment of salaries is not just an administrative necessity but a moral obligation to the workforce that drives the nation.
The recent developments in the promotion examinations for senior civil service positions indicate a need for a more robust and effective human resource management system. The low success rate in these examinations indicates a broader issue concerning the quality of training and development provided to civil servants.
The government must take immediate steps to rectify the salary discrepancies and improve the overall efficiency of its administrative systems. Investing in the professional development of civil servants and upgrading the technological infrastructure of systems like IPPIS are crucial steps towards a more effective and reliable public service.
