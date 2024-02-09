Some Retirees Receive Mere N450 in Monthly Pensions, Reports NUP

The National Union of Pensioners (NUP) has highlighted a distressing reality for retirees in certain Nigerian states, where monthly pensions can be as low as N450, N500, and N1,000. This revelation was made by the union’s president, Godwin Abumisi, during a press conference in Abuja. Abumisi drew attention to the severe economic challenges many pensioners face, criticising the government’s oversight of the impoverished.
Highlighting the dire situation, Abumisi pointed out that Enugu pensioners receive a monthly pension as low as N450. This issue of meagre pension payments is notably prevalent in the South-Eastern states. The disparity in pension amounts across the country, according to Abumisi, stems from the absence of pension harmonisation, a change the NUP has long been advocating for.
The problem is compounded by the failure of numerous states to adopt the revised minimum wages of N18,000 in 2010 and N30,000 in 2019. Consequently, the expected pension adjustments in line with these wage increments have not materialised in the affected states. In 2023, there was a glimmer of hope as the Federal Government expressed intentions to increase retirees’ pensions, a move detailed in a report by the National Salaries, Incomes, and Wages Commission (NSIWC) submitted to the government. The NSIWC has been actively following up on this report, aiming to improve the pension situation for retirees nationwide.
Editorial
The plight of retirees in Nigeria, receiving pensions as low as N450 monthly, casts a stark light on the broader issues of economic disparity and governmental neglect. The National Union of Pensioners’ recent outcry is a call for attention and a desperate plea for action in a system that seems to have forgotten its most vulnerable.
The discrepancy in pension amounts across different states, highlighted by the NUP, underscores a systemic failure to provide a dignified post-retirement life for all citizens. This issue, rooted in the lack of pension harmonisation and the non-implementation of updated minimum wages, reflects a broader disregard for the welfare of the elderly, who have contributed significantly to the nation’s development.
The Federal Government’s consideration of increasing pensions, as the National Salaries, Incomes, and Wages Commission reported, is a step in the right direction. However, this initiative must be swiftly and effectively implemented to address the immediate needs of retirees struggling to survive on insufficient pensions.
As we advocate for change, it’s crucial to recognise that the welfare of retirees reflects our societal values. Ensuring that all retirees receive fair and livable pensions is not just a matter of economic policy but of moral imperative. The government and relevant agencies must decisively harmonise and adjust pensions to meet living costs. Only through concerted efforts can we hope to rectify the injustices our retirees face, affirming our commitment to a society that values and respects its elders.
Did You Know?
- The concept of pensions dates back to the Roman Empire, where soldiers were provided with a form of pension called “annona militaris” for their service.
- Nigeria introduced its pension scheme for public sector employees in 1951, with significant reforms occurring in 2004 to include the private sector.
- The global ageing population is expected to double by 2050, highlighting the increasing importance of sustainable pension systems worldwide.
- In many countries, the retirement age is being reconsidered and, in some cases, raised to address the challenges of an ageing population and pension sustainability.
- Digital technology revolutionises pension systems, offering more transparency, efficiency, and security in pension management and disbursement.