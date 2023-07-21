State Governors Plan Cash Transfers to Households, Reject Federal List

The National Economic Council, comprising 36 state governors and Vice President Kashim Shettima, has decided to implement cash transfer programmes using state-generated social registers.
The council believes that these registers will more accurately reflect the number of vulnerable Nigerians who should benefit from such cash transfer or palliative schemes.
This decision comes in the wake of the government’s plan to roll out measures to alleviate the hardships facing Nigerians, following the removal of the controversial fuel subsidy.
The NEC had previously established a sub-committee tasked with devising plans to mitigate the harsh economic conditions resulting from the subsidy removal and the unification of the exchange rates.
Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, stated that states are better positioned to ensure the integrity of the social register. The aim is to enhance the reliability of the National Social Register and ensure that resources reach the intended beneficiaries.
This decision implies that the governors are rejecting the existing National Social Register, which, as of 2023, has captured over 61 million vulnerable Nigerians eligible for various government social programmes.
The NEC also proposed the implementation of a six-month cash award policy for all public servants. The cash award policy would allow sub-national entities to pay their public servants a prescribed amount of cash monthly.
The implementation of the CAP would be based on the individual capacity and priority of various states.
The National Economic Council’s decision to implement cash transfer programmes using state-generated social registers is a significant step towards ensuring that aid reaches the most vulnerable Nigerians.
However, this situation underscores the need for a more robust and transparent system for identifying and supporting those in need.
While it’s crucial to ensure that aid reaches the intended beneficiaries, it’s equally important to address the underlying issues that contribute to vulnerability.
This includes improving access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities, thereby reducing the number of people who require such aid.
Did You Know?
- The National Economic Council is a body that comprises the Vice President and the governors of Nigeria’s 36 states.
- Cash transfer programmes are a common form of social protection, used to provide financial aid to the most vulnerable members of society.
- The fuel subsidy in Nigeria has been a controversial issue, with debates about its removal causing significant public discourse.
- The National Social Register is a system used to identify and register the poorest and most vulnerable households in Nigeria.
- The removal of the fuel subsidy is expected to have significant economic implications, including increased fuel prices and potential inflation.
