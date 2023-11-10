Street Hawker Eniola’s Transformation: A Mother’s Tale

Kafayat Adeleke, the mother of Sultan Adeleke, known as Eniola, a street hawker with a physical deformity, has shared the reasons behind her child’s decision to disguise himself as a lady. Eniola’s transformation, which began at birth, has been a source of curiosity and surprise to many.
Recently, Eniola was assisted by skit maker and comedian Chukwuebuka Emmanuel, aka Brain Jotter, in Lagos. Brain Jotter, impressed by Eniola’s determination to succeed despite his challenges, gifted him N400,000 and encouraged support for his make-up artist business. This act of kindness went viral, drawing the attention of celebrities like Davido, who called for further support from Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke.
However, this incident sparked controversy as it was revealed that Eniola, who presented himself as a female hawker, is a male who has been disguising himself to garner public sympathy. Kafayat Adeleke explained that Eniola started this act in Osogbo in 2018 and continued it in Lagos in 2020 to seek help from people.
Addressing rumours that she wanted to use her son for rituals, Adeleke denied such claims, expressing her love and sympathy for Eniola due to his condition. She shared that she often accompanied Eniola to his make-up appointments to ensure his safety, but he eventually chose to leave for Lagos.
Eniola himself confirmed on Instagram Live that he is a boy and resorted to dressing as a girl to appeal for public assistance. His mother also shared evidence of his deformity since birth and his birth certificate, dated September 23, 2005.
Editorial
The story of Eniola, a street hawker in Lagos, and his mother’s revelations about his life and struggles, opens a window into the complex realities faced by individuals with physical deformities in Nigeria. Eniola’s decision to disguise himself as a female to attract sympathy and assistance is a testament to the lengths people go to survive in a society where support for the physically challenged is limited.
This situation raises critical questions about societal attitudes towards people with disabilities and the support systems in place for them. More needs to be done to provide adequate care, opportunities, and acceptance for individuals with physical challenges. Eniola’s story is not just about deception; it’s about desperation and the struggle for dignity and survival in a society that often overlooks the most vulnerable.
The public’s reaction to Eniola’s story, including the support from figures like Brain Jotter and Davido, shows a commendable level of empathy and willingness to help. However, it also underscores the need for more structured and sustainable support systems for people with disabilities. The government, non-governmental organizations, and the public must work together to create an inclusive society where physical deformities are not a barrier to receiving help, respect, and opportunities.
Eniola’s story is a poignant reminder of the challenges faced by the physically challenged in Nigeria. It calls for a collective effort to ensure that support and acceptance are not just acts of charity but integral parts of our societal fabric.
Did You Know?
- Disability in Nigeria: Nigeria has a significant population of people with disabilities, facing various challenges in accessing support and opportunities.
- Public Perception: Societal attitudes towards individuals with physical deformities in Nigeria often involve a mix of sympathy, stigma, and misunderstanding.
- Support Systems: There is a need for more robust support systems for people with disabilities in Nigeria, including healthcare, education, and employment opportunities.
- Role of Social Media: Social media has become a powerful tool for raising awareness and garnering support for individuals with disabilities in Nigeria.
- Legal Framework: Nigeria has laws and policies aimed at protecting the rights of people with disabilities, but implementation and awareness remain key challenges.