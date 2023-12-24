Taraba Pensioners Urge Governor Kefas to Clear Gratuity Backlog

Pensioners in Taraba State have made a heartfelt appeal to Governor Agbu Kefas to honour his commitment to settling the backlog of gratuities. They believe that by fulfilling this promise, Governor Kefas would leave a positive legacy and address the challenges retired civil servants face due to unpaid retirement benefits.
Bakari Muhammed Tukur, a retiree from the Ministry of Cooperative and Poverty Alleviation in 2013, spoke on behalf of his fellow pensioners. He highlighted the difficulties he and many others face due to the non-payment of their retirement benefits. Tukur’s statement was made during a press briefing in Jalingo on Saturday, where he expressed the urgency of their situation.
He emphasized the need to bring their plight to the governor’s attention, noting that many pensioners are dealing with health issues, and the lack of financial support has led to the death of several retirees. The pensioners’ appeal underscores the critical need for timely disbursement of retirement benefits to support the well-being of those who have served the state.
Editorial
As observers of social welfare and governance, we are deeply concerned about the situation of the pensioners in Taraba State. Their appeal to Governor Agbu Kefas to settle the backlog of gratuities is a stark reminder of the challenges faced by retired civil servants in Nigeria.
The delay in disbursing retirement benefits not only causes financial hardship but also impacts the health and well-being of the pensioners. It is a matter of both financial obligation and moral responsibility for the government to ensure that those who have dedicated their lives to public service are cared for in their retirement.
Governor Kefas’s response to this appeal will be a significant indicator of his administration’s commitment to social welfare and respect for the contributions of the state’s civil servants. Addressing the backlog of gratuities is not just a financial issue but a step towards building trust between the government and its retired employees.
This situation highlights the broader issue of pension management in Nigeria. There is a need for more efficient and transparent systems to ensure that pensioners receive their dues promptly. This would prevent the accumulation of backlogs and the resultant hardships retirees face.
The plight of the pensioners in Taraba State calls for immediate action and a long-term strategy to reform pension management. The government needs to demonstrate its commitment to the welfare of its retired workforce by addressing their immediate needs and implementing sustainable solutions for pension management.
Did You Know?
- Taraba State, located in northeastern Nigeria, is known for its diverse cultural heritage and agricultural potential.
- In Nigeria, the issue of delayed or unpaid pensions is a common challenge affecting many states impacting the lives of numerous retired civil servants.
- The pension system in Nigeria has undergone various reforms to improve efficiency and transparency, including introducing the Contributory Pension Scheme.
- Retirement benefits are crucial for the financial security and well-being of retired individuals, especially in countries without extensive social welfare systems.
- Addressing pension issues is a matter of financial management and a reflection of a government’s commitment to upholding the rights and dignity of its ageing population.