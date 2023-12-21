Tinubu Revives School Feeding Program to Tackle Education Crisis

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has recently mandated the reintroduction of the school feeding program, a strategic move to address the persistent issue of children not attending school. This decision came after the program was suspended under the administration of ex-president Muhammadu Buhari following several years of operation.
Emphasising the significance of this initiative, President Tinubu highlighted its potential role in mitigating the ongoing learning crisis. He expressed concern that failing to address this crisis could further exacerbate the problem of children not attending school. This development was shared by the Minister of Education, Prof Tahir Mamman, during a one-day retreat focused on “quick wins” in the middle ministerial deliverables from 2023 to 2027.
In a significant policy shift, President Tinubu instructed that the responsibility for the school feeding program be transferred from the Ministry of Humanitarian to the Ministry of Education. The Minister underscored the importance of the retreat, noting that it served as a platform to explore effective implementation strategies for the policies developed to tackle the challenges faced by out-of-school children.
Editorial:
As we reflect on President Tinubu’s directive to reinstate the school feeding program, it’s clear that this decision marks a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s educational landscape. The program’s suspension under the previous administration raised numerous concerns about its impact on school attendance rates. We are poised to witness a potential turnaround in the education sector with its revival.
Transferring the program’s oversight from the Ministry of Humanitarian to the Ministry of Education is strategic. It signifies a deeper integration of the program within the educational framework, ensuring its benefits are directly aligned with enhancing learning and increasing school attendance. This shift in responsibility also suggests a more focused and streamlined approach to addressing the challenges faced by out-of-school children.
This initiative’s heart is recognising the interconnectedness between nutrition and education. A well-fed child is likelier to be attentive, engaged, and capable of absorbing the lessons taught in school. The program encourages attendance and fosters an environment conducive to learning by providing meals.
However, the success of this program hinges on its effective implementation. It requires a concerted effort from all stakeholders, including government agencies, educators, and communities, to ensure the benefits reach the intended recipients. Transparency, accountability, and regular monitoring will be vital in realising the program’s full potential.
As we embark on this renewed journey towards educational reform, let us remain vigilant and committed to ensuring that every child has access to education and nutrition. This program is not just about feeding; it’s about nurturing the future of our nation.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has one of the highest rates of out-of-school children globally, with estimates suggesting that over 10 million children are affected.
- School feeding programs have been shown to increase school attendance by up to 9% in some developing countries.
- The concept of school feeding programs dates back to the 19th century, with some of the earliest recorded programs in Europe and the United States.
- Nutritional deficiencies can significantly impact a child’s cognitive development and learning capacity.
- Globally, over 368 million children rely on school meals as a reliable source of daily nutrition.