World Poverty Clock: 71 Million Nigerians Live in Extreme Poverty

The World Poverty Clock has revealed a staggering statistic for 2023: 71 million Nigerians live in extreme poverty. This data was cited by Tonye Cole, the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate for Rivers State, during the Nigeria Zero Hunger Symposium in Abuja.
The event, organised by the T200 Foundation, also unveiled Nigeria’s hunger report.
Cole highlighted that the United Nations reports more than 10,000 children and 25,000 people worldwide die daily due to hunger. He emphasised the urgent need for Nigeria to devise a sustainable, practical poverty eradication model and consistently implement it.
“Nigeria has the unfortunate distinction of being the world capital of poverty,” Cole stated
According to the National Bureau of Statistics, 133 million people are considered multidimensionally poor. He also pointed out that violence, weak governance, and inadequate healthcare systems contribute to hunger and must be addressed promptly.
The T200 Foundation’s report indicates a severe hunger problem in Nigeria, with a Global Hunger Index score 27.9.
However, this score varies significantly across states, with Yobe having the highest score of 44.2, followed by Sokoto with 42.1.
Other states with high scores include Zamfara, Kebbi, and Jigawa, all grappling with high rates of undernourishment and child wasting.
Editorial:
Addressing Nigeria’s Poverty Crisis: A Call for Sustainable Solutions
The World Poverty Clock’s recent revelation of 71 million Nigerians living in extreme poverty is a stark reminder of the urgent need to address this crisis. While the figure is alarming, it is not entirely surprising given the country’s ongoing economic challenges.
Critics may argue that these statistics merely reflect Nigeria’s large population. However, this argument overlooks that poverty is not a predetermined destiny but a result of systemic failures and inadequate policies.
The current state of affairs calls for a comprehensive and sustainable approach to poverty eradication. This involves not just economic reforms but also addressing other contributing factors such as violence, weak governance, and inadequate healthcare systems.
The government’s role in this cannot be overstated. As Tonye Cole rightly pointed out, Nigeria needs to develop a practical, sustainable, and easy-to-implement poverty eradication model and adhere to it over time.
However, the government cannot do this alone. It requires the collective effort of all stakeholders, including non-governmental organisations, the private sector, and the citizens themselves.
The fight against poverty is not just about improving living standards; it’s about ensuring that every Nigerian has the opportunity to lead a dignified and fulfilling life.
It’s about creating a society where no one is left behind.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country, with over 200 million people.
- The World Bank classifies people as extremely poor if they live on less than $1.90 daily.
- Nigeria overtook India as the country with the most impoverished people in the world in 2018.
- The North-East and North-West of Nigeria have the highest poverty rates.
- The World Poverty Clock is a tool the World Data Lab developed to monitor progress against poverty worldwide.
