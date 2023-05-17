Aba, Benin Ready For Champions League Mega Viewing Experience

Following the thrill of Heineken’s “Cheers to All Fans” campaign in Owerri, Imo State, football enthusiasts in the bustling city of Aba and the historic Benin City are poised for extraordinary Mega Viewing Experiences.
This initiative ensures that Nigerian football fans savor every moment as the UEFA Champions League advances to its most crucial stage, where the finalists will be determined.
Football fans in Aba, Benin, and beyond can anticipate exhilarating moments and unforgettable experiences as the sponsor brings the allure of Europe’s premier club competition to life.
Still vying for a place in the final are football powerhouses Inter Milan, AC Milan, Manchester City, and defending champions Real Madrid, all of whom are galvanized following the outcomes of their first-leg matches.
Fans in Warri can join the excitement on Tuesday at De Clouds Sports Lounge at Osubi Close, near the airport.
The same day, Oris Lounge in Aba and Rehab Lounge in Benin will be buzzing for the Milan derby.
On Wednesday, Pappie’s Meatro in Jabi, Abuja, will draw attention as fans gather to watch the colossal clash at the Etihad Stadium between Man City and Real Madrid.
