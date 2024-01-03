AFCON 2023: SuperSport Excluded from Broadcasting by Multichoice

On Wednesday, Multichoice, the parent entity of DStv, announced that the African Cup of Nations 2023 will not be aired on its platform. The satellite service could not secure the rights to broadcast the premier African football tournament on its SuperSport channels. The statement released clarified, “SuperSport Channel will not broadcast the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 scheduled for January 13 – February 11, 2024, because the channel has not secured the rights to broadcast the tournament.”
However, fans can still catch the action on Free to Air (FTA) channels through Multichoice’s partner broadcasters. Multichoice Africa reassured its commitment to providing football enthusiasts across the continent with top-tier entertainment and football matches, including the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, and Zambian Super League, among others, on DStv and GOtv platforms.
The 34th edition of AFCON will kick off on January 13 in Ivory Coast. Nigeria, a three-time champion, is grouped with the host nation Ivory Coast, Guinea-Bissau, and Equatorial Guinea in Group A. The Nigerian Eagles will embark on their quest for a fourth title, facing Equatorial Guinea on January 14, Ivory Coast on January 18, and Guinea Bissau on January 22 in their Group A matches.
Editorial:
As we reflect on the recent announcement by Multichoice regarding the non-broadcast of AFCON 2023 on SuperSport, it’s essential to recognise the broader implications of such decisions in sports broadcasting. The inability of a primary satellite service like DStv to secure broadcasting rights for Africa’s most significant football event raises questions about the dynamics of sports media rights and their accessibility to the average viewer.
The shift to free-to-air (FTA) channels for this year’s AFCON broadcasts could be seen as democratising access to major sporting events. It allows a broader audience, particularly those without the means for premium satellite services, to partake in the continent’s football festivities. While disappointing for DStv subscribers, this move could be a blessing in disguise for the broader African football fan base.
However, this situation highlights the competitive and often complex nature of securing sports broadcasting rights. It’s a reminder of the delicate balance between commercial interests and public access to entertainment and sports. As we eagerly await the commencement of AFCON 2023, let’s embrace this change as an opportunity to unite more fans across the continent, regardless of their socio-economic status.
Our collective passion for football transcends the boundaries of broadcasting platforms. It’s a unifying force that brings nations, cultures, and people together. As we rally behind our teams, let’s celebrate the spirit of African football and its power to inspire and connect us all.
Did You Know?
- The African Cup of Nations (AFCON) was first held in 1957, making it one of the oldest continental football championships in the world.
- Egypt holds the record for the most AFCON titles, having won the tournament seven times.
- The 2010 AFCON was the first to be held in an even-numbered year, breaking the tradition of odd-numbered years to avoid clashing with the World Cup.
- The tournament was expanded to 24 teams in 2019, up from the previous 16-team format.
- Nigeria’s Super Eagles have reached the AFCON finals 15 times, a testament to their consistent performance in the tournament.