Alhassan Yusuf, the Royal Antwerp midfielder, has stepped in to fill the shoes of Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi in the Nigerian squad for the upcoming 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast. This change was announced by Nigeria’s Super Eagles media officer, Babafemi Raji, in a recent statement. Raji’s update included, “Injury Update: Alhassan Yusuf replaces Ndidi, and Kelechi Iheanacho is still hopeful of joining the team before AFCON commences.”
Leicester manager Enzo Maresca had earlier confirmed that Ndidi and Iheanacho were scheduled to join Nigeria’s camp for the 2023 AFCON. However, Iheanacho’s participation became uncertain following a muscle injury. Maresca disclosed on Monday that Ndidi, too, had sustained an injury, joining Iheanacho in the treatment room. Both players were absent in Leicester’s 4-1 victory over Huddersfield Town on New Year’s Day due to their injuries.
In preparation for the AFCON, 17 players have arrived at the Super Eagles camp in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Raji updated the squad as coach Jose Peseiro geared up the team. The players in the camp include Musa, Omeruo, Simon, Ojo, Iwobi, Semi, Aina, Bassey, and Lookman. Others are Aribo, Onyeka, Bruno, Awaziem, Zaidu, Boniface, Onyedika, and Osayi Bright. Training sessions are set to commence this evening.
Editorial:
As we look towards the 2023 African Cup of Nations, the Nigerian Super Eagles face a pivotal moment of adaptation and resilience. The replacement of Wilfred Ndidi by Alhassan Yusuf is not just a change in personnel; it’s a testament to the depth and versatility of our national team. Yusuf’s inclusion is a beacon of hope and a challenge to rise to the occasion. The unforeseen injuries to Ndidi and Iheanacho remind us that football, much like life, is unpredictable and demands flexibility.
The arrival of 17 players in Abu Dhabi marks the beginning of a crucial journey. Each player carries the hopes of a nation and the responsibility to adapt, integrate, and perform under pressure. The training sessions in the UAE are more than physical and tactical preparations; they are a force for team spirit and unity. Under coach Jose Peseiro’s guidance, the team must blend individual talents into a cohesive unit capable of facing the challenges of the AFCON.
As the Super Eagles embark on this journey, they carry the legacy of past triumphs and the aspirations for future glory. The team’s ability to adapt to changes, overcome adversities, and unite in purpose will be critical to their success in Ivory Coast. We stand united in our support, confident in their abilities, and hopeful for a tournament that reflects the strength and spirit of Nigerian football.
Did You Know?
- The African Cup of Nations (AFCON) was first held in 1957, making it one of the oldest continental football championships in the world.
- Nigeria has won the AFCON thrice: in 1980, 1994, and 2013.
- The Super Eagles, Nigeria’s national football team, are named after the country’s national bird, the eagle.
- Alhassan Yusuf, who replaced Ndidi in the squad, began his professional career in Sweden before moving to Royal Antwerp in Belgium.
- The 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast marks the 34th edition of the tournament, showcasing the growing prominence of African football on the global stage.