Amokachi’s Son, Nazim, Joins Zambian Club NAPSA Stars

Nazim, the twin son of renowned former Super Eagles forward Daniel Amokachi, has officially joined the Zambia Premier League club, NAPSA Stars.
Before this, Nazim was part of the Nigeria Professional Football League team, Lobi Stars. The 27-year-old footballer recently inked a two-year contract with NAPSA Stars.
Expressing his excitement, Nazim stated on the club’s official website,
“I am very honoured to be part of this beautiful football club. The people have been friendly, helpful and tried to ease me into life and Zambia is a very beautiful country. I hope to improve every day and help NAPSA Stars get to the best possible position.”
Notably, NAPSA Stars secured the seventh position in the Zambian top flight last season.
Editorial:
The move of Nazim Amokachi to NAPSA Stars is a testament to his talent and a reflection of the growing appeal of African football leagues.
While European leagues have traditionally been the dream for many African footballers, strengthening domestic leagues across the continent offers players more opportunities closer to home.
This shift not only boosts the quality of local leagues but also allows fans to see homegrown talent in action.
As more players like Nazim choose to play within Africa, it could herald a new era for African football, where domestic leagues are as celebrated as their European counterparts.
Did You Know?
- Daniel Amokachi, Nazim’s father, was a key player for the Super Eagles and played in clubs like Everton and Besiktas.
- The Zambia Premier League is one of Africa’s top professional football leagues.
- NAPSA Stars is based in Lusaka, the capital city of Zambia, and has a rich footballing history.
- African footballers have significantly impacted leagues worldwide, from Europe to Asia.
- The growth of domestic leagues in Africa can play a crucial role in football development on the continent.