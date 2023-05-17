CBN Senior Open Tennis Championship to Host 300 Players in Abuja

The 2023 Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Senior Open Tennis Championship is set to welcome at least 300 players who will compete across various categories.
The Acting Director of the Corporate Communications Department at CBN, Isa Abdulmumin, made this announcement in a statement released to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.
Abdulmumin revealed that the tournament will occur at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Tennis Complex in Abuja and run from May 18 to May 27.
The tournament will feature competitions in men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles, as well as wheelchair men’s singles and wheelchair women’s singles.
“The management of the CBN is dedicated to maintaining the sponsorship of the tournament. Particularly as it continues to serve as a platform for discovering, nurturing and developing young talents to represent Nigeria in various international tennis events,” Abdulmumin stated.
He called on participants to seize the championship opportunity to showcase their talents.
Abdulmumin noted that over the years, the competition had yielded stars in both the male and female categories, such as Sunday Maku, David Imonite, Veronica Oyibokia-Iwebema, Clara Udofa, and Christy Agugbom.
Other talents discovered include Sarah Adegoke, Sylvester Emmanuel, and, more recently, Imeh Joseph, Oparoji Uche, Nonso Madueke, Henry Atseye, Oyinlomo Quadri, and Marylove Edwards, among others.
The CBN Senior Open Tennis Championship is Nigeria’s premier tennis competition.
It serves as a selection ground for the country in preparation for major competitions such as the Davis Cup and the All-Africa Games.
Editor’s Note: CBN Senior Open Tennis Championship – A Platform for Talent and Excellence
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Senior Open Tennis Championship is not just a competition – it’s a platform for discovering and nurturing the future stars of Nigerian tennis.
With 300 players expected to participate in the 2023 edition, it’s a testament to the growing popularity and talent pool of the sport in the country.
The championships have consistently served as a springboard for talent, launching the careers of numerous successful players who have gone on to represent Nigeria on the international stage.
This prestigious tournament, therefore, is much more than just a competition – it’s an integral part of the fabric of Nigerian tennis, contributing to its development and growth.
As the Championship unfolds, we eagerly anticipate the thrilling matches and memorable performances that will undoubtedly emerge.
It’s an opportunity for players to showcase their skills and for spectators to witness the best Nigerian tennis.
So let’s serve up some excitement and get ready for an exhilarating championship!
