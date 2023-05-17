England in Race to Nab Nigerian Football Star Eze

Eberechi Eze, the Nigerian-born midfielder at Crystal Palace, is on the brink of being poached by England unless he makes an 11th-hour reversal, according to PUNCH Sports Extra.
Next month, as England meets Malta and North Macedonia in the European Championship qualifier, there’s rising speculation that Eze may join the Three Lions.
The Daily Mail suggests that England’s Manager, Gareth Southgate, has Eze in his sights.
Yet, the Nigerian Football Federation hasn’t given up on securing this promising talent for their squad.
Eze can play for the Nigerian team due to his parentage.
However, despite persistent attempts by the Nigerian side to bring the 24-year-old into the Super Eagles’ fold, he remains non-committal.
Eze’s role at Crystal Palace, particularly under Roy Hodgson’s leadership, has been stellar.
With six goals in seven matches, he’s played a crucial part in keeping the club afloat in the league.
Recognizing his potential, Southgate believes Eze is ripe for the English international team.
The Football Association has keenly seen Eze since his U-21 days.
In 2021, plans were underway to elevate him to the senior team.
But, unfortunately, a severe Achilles injury put those plans on hold.
Following his recovery, Eze was included in Southgate’s provisional 55-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar last year but didn’t make it to the final list.
His path to the English side, however, is not without challenges.
Eze must outshine the likes of Bukayo Saka, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount, and James Maddison to secure his spot.
Editor’s Take: The Eberechi Eze Conundrum
The football world watches with bated breath as Eberechi Eze, a rising Nigerian star, is courted by England’s football team.
This saga presents a classic case of African nations’ struggle to retain their homegrown talents.
England has set its sights on Eze, who has exhibited exceptional talent at Crystal Palace.
However, while Southgate’s interest is understandable, it leaves Nigeria’s Super Eagles in a precarious situation. The Nigerian side has been lobbying for Eze’s allegiance, but he remains undecided.
Eze’s impact at Crystal Palace is unmistakable, making him a valuable addition to any team.
However, his potential move to England could signify a worrying trend of wealthier nations siphoning African talent.
This talent drain could undermine the growth and development of football in the African continent.
This situation calls for urgent introspection within African football administrations.
There must be made to nurture, value, and retain local talent.
This could entail improving training facilities, offering competitive remuneration, and ensuring a nurturing environment for players.
We encourage our readers to follow this story closely, understand its implications, and foster a dialogue around talent retention within African football.
Did You Know?
- Eberechi Eze was born in Greenwich, England, to Nigerian parents.
- Before moving to Queens Park Rangers, he started his career with Arsenal’s youth team.
- In 2020, he signed with Crystal Palace for a transfer fee reported to be £19.5 million.
- Despite being born in England, Eze is eligible to play for Nigeria because of his parents.
- He was part of England’s provisional 55-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar in 2022.
