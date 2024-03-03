Ex-Super Falcons Goalie, Aluko-Olaseni, Loses Battle with Cancer

Bidemi Aluko-Olaseni, the former goalkeeper for Nigeria’s Super Falcons, has tragically passed away after a prolonged eight-year fight against cancer. The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) shared the sad news through its X account, @thenff, expressing deep sorrow over her demise late Saturday night. The NFF extended its condolences to her grieving family, praying for her soul to find peace.
Aluko-Olaseni’s career was marked by exceptional talent, having defended the goalposts for the Super Falcons between 2012 and 2013 and played for prominent teams such as Rivers Angels and Sunshine Queens. Her battle with cancer began in 2017, during her tenure with Rivers Angels in the Nigerian Women’s Premier League. Following the diagnosis, she underwent surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation treatment. The disease forced her to retire prematurely from professional football. In 2019, Aluko-Olaseni disclosed her need for approximately N5 million for further treatment within Nigeria, highlighting the financial strains of her medical journey.
Editorial:
The passing of Bidemi Aluko-Olaseni, a stalwart between the posts for the Super Falcons, after her brave fight against cancer, brings to the fore the relentless adversary that is an illness and the indomitable spirit of those who battle it. Aluko-Olaseni’s story is a poignant reminder of life’s fragility and the human spirit’s resilience. Her struggle off the field, against a foe far more challenging than any faced on it, showcases the profound strength and determination inherent in our sports heroes.
In reflecting on Aluko-Olaseni’s journey, we must consider the broader narrative of athletes’ health and well-being, emphasizing the need for comprehensive healthcare support beyond their playing years. Her legacy, marked by her prowess on the field and her courage off it, serves as a rallying cry for increased awareness and support for health challenges confronting athletes.
As we mourn her loss, we also celebrate her life and contributions to Nigerian football and the fight against cancer. Her story reinforces the critical importance of early detection, access to quality healthcare, and the support network essential for those navigating similar battles. Let us honour her memory by advocating for these pillars, ensuring that the legacy of Bidemi Aluko-Olaseni inspires positive change and supports future generations.
Did You Know?
- Cancer Awareness in Nigeria: Cancer is a leading cause of death globally, with low awareness levels in many parts of Nigeria, emphasizing the need for increased education and preventive measures.
- Women in Sports: Female athletes often face significant disparities in healthcare, support, and visibility compared to their male counterparts, highlighting the need for gender equity in sports.
- Mental Health in Athletes: Mental health issues are increasingly recognized as a critical aspect of athletes’ overall well-being, with many advocating for comprehensive mental health services within sports organizations.
- The Economic Burden of Cancer: The financial strain of cancer treatment is a significant challenge for many patients and their families, underlining the importance of accessible and affordable healthcare solutions.
- Legacy of Nigerian Female Footballers: Nigerian female footballers have made significant contributions to the sport, breaking barriers and setting records on international platforms, inspiring future generations of athletes.